Akira Toriyama, the creator of the manga 'Dragon Ball,' dies at 68

The artist's cause of death was a subdural hematoma he suffered a few days ago.

Akira Toriyama, creador de la serie 'Dragon Ball'.
Akira Toriyama (AFP)
AFP
March 8, 2024
(AFP) The creator of the popular "Dragon Ball" comics and cartoons, Japanese artist Akira Toriyama, died at the age of 68, his publisher and production studio announced on Friday.

First published in 1984, "Dragon Ball" is one of the best-selling comic franchises of all time and has expanded into numerous anime series, films, and video games.

"We are deeply saddened to inform that Manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1st due to acute subdural hematoma," the Dragon Ball franchise published on its official account on X.

The statement from Toriyama's Bird Studio production company explains that the designer died when he still had "several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm."

"However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world ... We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time," he added.

The statement added that the creator's funeral already took place in the presence of his family and very few close friends and asked his followers not to send flowers or gifts.

"Dragon Ball" is one of the most successful and influential manga comics of all time. According to the specialized website Mangazenkan, it has sold at least 260 million copies worldwide.

The story, loosely inspired by a 16th century Chinese novel, began to be published in episodes in Shueisha's Shonen Jump magazine.

They said in a statement that they were "deeply saddened by the sudden news of his death."

