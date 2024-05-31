Society

Actor Nick Pasqual accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times in their Los Angeles home

The man was detained at a border checkpoint between the United States and Mexico in Sierra Blanca, Texas.

El actor Nick Pasqual
(Captura de pantalla YouTube
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
May 31, 2024
1 minute read

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón reported that actor Nick Pasqual was accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times at their home in Los Angeles. According to authorities, Pasqual allegedly fled the scene and was detained at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas.

It was also learned that the actor from series such as How I Met Your Mother will be extradited to Los Angeles County where he will face charges for this crime. An arraignment date has not yet been set. If convicted of the charges, the maximum sentence is life in state prison.

"Nick Pasqual (dob 4/12/90) is charged in case 24SFCF00724 with one count of attempted murder; one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present; and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

In that sense, the office explained that it is further alleged that Pasqual inflicted serious bodily injuries on the victim in circumstances involving domestic violence. It is also alleged that the actor personally used a knife during the crime. The woman was seriously injured by the attack.

"On May 23, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Pasqual allegedly broke into the victim’s Sunland home in the city of Los Angeles and proceeded to stab the victim multiple times. The victim had recently filed a restraining order against Pasqual," highlights the report from the prosecutor's office.

Topics:

Recommendation

Hyundai Alabama

Department of Labor sues Hyundai for alleged illegal hiring of minors

Inyección letal

Alabama: Man to be given lethal injection for two murders

Imagen de archivo de una gallina ponedora. Una granja en Iowa tuvo que sacrificar a 4,2 millones de ejemplares tras detectarse un nuevo brote de gripe aviar.

Iowa farm forced to dispose of 4.2 million chickens due to bird flu outbreak

Captura de pantalla de la cuenta de Youtube de Moms For Liberty donde se puede ver a miembros de la organización sosteniendo carteles con el nombre 'Moms For Liberty'.

Daily Wire: Justice Department investigated Moms For Liberty to the same extent as the KKK

Retrato de Maurie McInnis

Yale elects a new president, who is it?

J.K Rowling

JK Rowling regrets not having spoken out about transgender issues sooner

Melinda French Gates, ex esposa de Bill Gates.

Melinda French Gates will allocate $1 billion to pro-abortion and feminist groups

Captura de pantalla de un vídeo obtenido por ABC News con el momento en el que se produce una explosión en Ohio el martes, 28 de mayo de 2024. La explosión dejó un muerto, un desaparecido y siete heridos.

Ohio: Gas leak leaves one dead, one missing and seven injured

La ex presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos, Nancy Pelosi, y su esposo Paul Pelosi

Paul Pelosi's attacker apologizes, but judge ratifies 30-year sentence