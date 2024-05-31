Actor Nick Pasqual accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times in their Los Angeles home

The man was detained at a border checkpoint between the United States and Mexico in Sierra Blanca, Texas.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón reported that actor Nick Pasqual was accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times at their home in Los Angeles. According to authorities, Pasqual allegedly fled the scene and was detained at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas.

It was also learned that the actor from series such as How I Met Your Mother will be extradited to Los Angeles County where he will face charges for this crime. An arraignment date has not yet been set. If convicted of the charges, the maximum sentence is life in state prison.

"Nick Pasqual (dob 4/12/90) is charged in case 24SFCF00724 with one count of attempted murder; one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present; and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

In that sense, the office explained that it is further alleged that Pasqual inflicted serious bodily injuries on the victim in circumstances involving domestic violence. It is also alleged that the actor personally used a knife during the crime. The woman was seriously injured by the attack.

"On May 23, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Pasqual allegedly broke into the victim’s Sunland home in the city of Los Angeles and proceeded to stab the victim multiple times. The victim had recently filed a restraining order against Pasqual," highlights the report from the prosecutor's office.