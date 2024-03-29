50 Cent's ex-girlfriend appears in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawsuit as an alleged sex worker

The woman flatly denied the allegations and assured that she is exploring "all legal remedies" against the plaintiff.

New details are emerging in the sexual assault lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs involving an ex-girlfriend of well-known rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who is named as one of Diddy’s alleged sex workers.

According to documents obtained by Fox News Digital about the sexual abuse and harassment lawsuit filed by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr., Diddy allegedly boasted about having relationships with several women in exchange for a monthly salary. Among the women named in the lawsuit is Daphne Joy Cervantes Narváez, known as “Daphne Joy,” 50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his son, Sire.

Daphne Joy vehemently denied the accusations in a statement she published through her Instagram account. “I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit. The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination,” Joy posted, announcing that she is already speaking with lawyers to “explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney.”

Ver esta publicación en Instagram A post shared by Daphne Joy (@daphnejoy)

The relationship between Joy and 50 Cent has come under public scrutiny in the past, especially over allegations of domestic violence against the rapper in 2013. In addition, it was also rumored that Joy was in a relationship with Diddy.

50 Cent reacts

After learning the new details released surrounding his ex-girlfriend, the rapper reacted through social networks by publishing some photos of himself smoking and holding an umbrella, with the description: “I didn’t know you was a sex worker, you little sex worker. This is a movie.”

Ver esta publicación en Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

Combs denies the allegations

Combs’ lawyer, Shawn Holley, claims that the lawsuit against his client is untrue and that Rodney Jones is just trying to make money and headlines.

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines,” he said.

The lawyer assured that he has “overwhelming, indisputable proof” that the entire lawsuit is based on lies. “Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them,” he said.