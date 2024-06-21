Society

Woke influencer 'Meatball' sentenced to five years of probation for participating in a wave of looting

Dayjia Blackwell recorded and encouraged looters at stores such as Lululemon, Apple, and Foot Locker in September 2022.

Captura de imágenes de seguridad de los saqueos y mugshot de Meatball.
(Philadelphia Police Department / Captura de Pantalla)
June 21, 2024
Dayjia Blackwell, a 22-year-old influencer, better known as "Meatball," was sentenced to five years of probation after she streamed herself engaging in looting and vandalization of several businesses in September of last year.

"Blackwell was originally charged with six felonies including burglary, criminal trespassing, conspiracy, criminal mischief, riot with the intent to commit a felony and criminal use of a communication facility," The New York Post explained.

After hearing the decision, Blackwell celebrated on his Instagram account that she will not have to go back to court. She thanked her lawyers for their work. The influencer's defense alleged that she was a victim of "racial persecution."

"I just want to take the time to thank my lawyers and my supporters. If it wasn’t for y'all or my lawyer, I would probably be gone. And thanks to my mother for sticking by my side," the influencer wrote in a story published on social media.

Meatball recorded herself laughing, clapping and encouraging looters to continue vandalizing businesses. The situation affected several businesses, including Lululemon, Apple, Foot Locker and a liquor store. "Tell the police they're either going to lock me up tonight or they're going to light up, it's going to be a movie," Meatball said in one of her videos.

After the stream, news of Meatball's arrest began to circulate on the internet. Some social media users shared videos showing police detaining the woman and handcuffing her, and Mayor Jim Kenney later confirmed she went to jail.

