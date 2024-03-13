White House assumes that Nicolás Maduro will retain power by force in the next “elections” in Venezuela

The annual report on threats to the national security of the United States warns of the probability of fraud in the South American country's disputed presidential elections.

An annual report on threats to U.S. national security reveals deep concern about the situation in Venezuela and warns of the possibility of an even more severe migration crisis.

The document, sent to the Capitol on March 11, highlights the perpetuation of Nicolás Maduro’s regime and the fact that it awaits fraudulent and illegitimate presidential elections in July due to the dictator’s influence over state institutions.

The report also highlights that the Venezuelan regime has already prevented the leading opposition candidates from holding public office. In addition, it has restricted media coverage of opposition politicians and has placed close allies in the National Electoral Council to ensure victory in the elections.

The assessment prepared by the National Intelligence Directorate suggests that the Biden administration’s strategy of engaging in direct dialogue with Maduro to ensure “free and fair elections” will fail to restore democracy in Venezuela. Likewise, he points out that international sanctions do not represent a significant obstacle for the regime, given its close relationship with countries such as Iran, Russia and China.

Venezuela’s “elections” violate the Constitution

José Ignacio Hernández, an expert in constitutional law, recently pointed out through social platforms that the supposed presidential elections recently called by Venezuela’s electoral body violate both the country’s Constitution and the Barbados Agreement signed between the Government and the opposition last year with the support of the Biden administration.

The jurist explained that the elections do not meet the minimum requirements to be classified as “free and fair” since they lack authentic competitiveness. This is due to the illegal decision of the Nicolás Maduro regime to disqualify the opposition leader, María Corina Machado, despite her resounding victory in the primaries with an overwhelming 92.5% of the votes.

Concern of an even greater exodus of Venezuelans

The crisis in Venezuela has led more than 7.7 million Venezuelan citizens to flee their country since 2017, and the emigration of these citizens to Latin America and the United States will likely continue to increase due to the lack of economic opportunities.

“More than 80 percent of Venezuelans have incomes below the poverty line and low-levels of economic growth would be insufficient to (...) mitigate drivers of migration,” the report warns.

It should be noted that the United States is already facing an unprecedented immigration crisis. During fiscal year 2023, more than 3.2 million people entered the country, and the problem is not just Venezuela. “Political repression and lack of economic opportunities will continue to drive Cuban, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan emigration,” the document states.

“It is past time for a U.S. shift from a posture of wishful thinking to containment,” said Evan Ellis, research professor at the Institute for Strategic Studies at the U.S. Army War College.