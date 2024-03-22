What happened between Candace Owens and the Daily Wire?

Jeremy Boreing, CEO of the Daily Wire newspaper, reported that the outlet and the journalist "have ended their relationship." Minutes later, Owens confirmed the news.

Candace Owens is leaving The Daily Wire. After hours of rumors, Jeremy Boreing, CEO of the publication, reported through a post on X that the platform and the journalist "have ended their relationship":

Minutes later, Owens herself confirmed the news. She also decided to announce her departure from Ben Shapiro's platform on X, making it clear that she was not only leaving The Daily Wire but that, in the coming weeks, she would make "many announcements" about her future.

The rumors are true— I am finally free. If you would like to support my work, you can head to https://t.co/fOcTKYQDFk where you will be directed to my locals page. Or, you can give a gift at https://t.co/SB1L1WZYwW There will be many announcements in the weeks to come. 🇺🇸✝️ — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 22, 2024

Owens joined the Daily Wire in 2021 as host of a content program that was published on the website during the week. It was there where she began to make comments that provoked, according to Variety, "months of tensions between her and Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro over her promotion of various anti-Semitic conspiracy theories."

Owens’ stance the conflict in Gaza, a possible reason for her departure

In fact, it was this topic that created the most controversy within the publication. Owens had been increasingly critical of the military response that Israel exercised against Hamas after the Oct. 7 attacks, with various posts stating that she did not view Israel's actions favorably in the conflict:

No government anywhere has a right to commit a genocide, ever. There is no justification for a genocide. I can’t believe this even needs to be said or is even considered the least bit controversial to state. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 3, 2023

This wasn't the only thing. Her program increasingly featured anti-Israeli comments, and that caught the attention of several supporters of Israel, who compiled a few moments when the journalist discriminated against the country:

The best moment of Candace Owens was when she accused Israel of discrimination because there is a Muslim Quarter in Jerusalem, and she thinks Muslims are only allowed to live there. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/tKJKORPlYQ — Ridvan Aydemir | Apostate Prophet (@ApostateProphet) March 22, 2024

The situation reached a point that Ben Shapiro, a journalist known for his strong support for Israel, said in a video uploaded on TikTok that Candace Owens' behavior was "absolutely disgraceful":

“The question is about Candace Owens…Her behavior during this has been disgraceful, without a doubt.” Ben Shapiro criticizes Owens, who works at his company, over her anti-Israel views. Where was he when she praised Hitler? Or when she defended Kanye West’s anti-Semitism? pic.twitter.com/Y7c4ig79bu — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 14, 2023

Reactions to Owens' departure

The reactions to the termination of Candace Owens' contract have not been long in coming. Social media was soon flooded with comments assuring that the departure of the commentator was something that the public had requested for a long time since, they believe, The Daily Wire will function better without her in its newsroom:

Breaking: Daily Wire has announced that Candace Owens is no longer working for them. The black conservative presenter has publicly clashed with Ben Shapiro & others in recent months for her views on Gaza. Many have pushed quietly & publicly for her firing. https://t.co/IUckPCNqqZ — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 22, 2024

You have to respect what @JeremyDBoreing and DW crew have built They are showing the world that alternative media is here to stay — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 22, 2024

Daily Wire is better off for it! https://t.co/NyFGkuiXfU — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 22, 2024

The next step in Candace Owens' career is yet to be known. Podcaster Dave Rubin assured that the journalist has been registered on his platform. While she has yet to confirm anything, the news could be reported in the coming hours: