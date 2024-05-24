Entertainment

Warner Bros. reveals the long-awaited trailer for 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

The sequel to the Tim Burton classic, which will feature Monica Belluci and Jenna Ortega, will hit the big screen on Sept. 6.

Catherine O'Hara como Delia, Jenna Ortega como Astrid, Winona Ryder como Lydia y Justin Theroux como Rory en la comedia de Warner Bros. Pictures, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", un lanzamiento de Warner Bros. Pictures.
(
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
May 24, 2024
1 minute read

Warner Bros. released the long-awaited trailer for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Thursday. The sequel to the classic that director Tim Burton released in 1988 will feature Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara to reprise their roles as the evil Beetlejuice, Lydia Deetz and Deelia Deetz, almost 40 years after playing these same characters in the first feature film:

"Here’s a preview. Be warned: it's intense." This is how Lydia, played by Winona Ryder, describes the trailer, which shows how she returns to Winter River to attend her father's funeral, thus reuniting three generations of the Deetz family.

Lydia returns accompanied by her teenage daughter, Astrid, played by actress Jenna Ortega, known for her role in the Netflix series, "Wednesday." On this occasion, she will summon Beetlejuice, who, once again, will wreak havoc and create problems between the Beyond and the small town of Winter River.

Rounding out the cast are Justin Theroux ("Star Wars: The Last Jedi"), Monica Bellucci ("The Matrix"), Arthur Conti ("House of the Dragon") and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe ("Poor Things"). Directed again by Tim Burton, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" will land on the big screen on Sept. 6, as announced by Warner Bros. through the promotional posters that accompanied the official trailer.

