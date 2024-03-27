Society

Virginia: Governor Youngkin vetoes Democratic ban on assault rifles

Both houses of the Virginia General Assembly, with progressive majorities, approved a series of measures that restrict access to firearms and call into question the Second Amendment.

Gleen Yougkin
JUAN PEñA
March 27, 2024
The Virginia legislature passed a series of measures to increase gun control at the state level. The legislation promoted by Democratic lawmakers sought not only to restrict assault rifles, but also handguns. On Tuesday, the Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin exercised his veto over 30 of these bills.

Youngkin assures that, in his defense of the Second Amendment, he has a duty to veto Democrats' bills. "I swore to support and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia and today, I’ve done exactly that," said the Republican governor in statements to Fox.

In addition to the bills that the governor vetoed, he also sent six others for amendment that focus on safety in the handling of firearms and approved four other laws that aim to make access to firearms for criminal use more difficult.

Among the bills that the governor vetoed is one that plans to make it a crime to import, sell, purchase or manufacture what Democrats call "assault weapons." The definition is understood as AR-15-type rifles that have a straight grip, can equip high-capacity magazines and have several firing modes.

Youngkin also vetoed another bill that would have required the Virginia State Police to establish a tracking and reporting system related to the "red flag" systems already established in Virginia regarding the use of firearms.

Bills that would have imposed a five-day waiting period for gun purchases, which would begin when a gun buyer agrees to a background check, were similarly vetoed.

