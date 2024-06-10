Society

Video: a bull escapes from a rodeo and injures four people in Oregon

The event organizer assured that the emergency plan was quickly activated and described the episode as "highly unusual and very rare."

Captura de pantalla de un video de News 4 San Antonio que muestra el momento en que un toro se escapa de un rodeo en Oregón.
(X News 4 San Antonio)
June 10, 2024
A bull escaped from a rodeo in Oregon Saturday morning, injuring four people. The moment the animal jumped the arena fence was captured in a video that quickly went viral on social media:

The organizers assure that they "immediately activated" the emergency plan. Both doctors, local police and rodeo personnel responded.

In a second video the bull can be seen charging at a person:

The runaway bull ran into the cattle pens, where it was eventually captured and secured in a corral. This was reported by Sisters Rodeo Association, the organizer of the event.

The four injured were taken to the hospital, authorities reported Saturday.

"It's the first time we've ever had this happen in Sisters Rodeo history," the organizations vice president Brian Witt told Fox News Digital. "I talked to our contractors that have that bull, and they said it's just highly unusual, very rare, they have seen very little of this in their entire career. They'll see it on their own farm once in a while, just in their own pens, but never had this happen at a rodeo, it's just very, very rare."

