Economy

Second-hand home sales fell in March due to higher mortgage rates and prices

Compared to February, transactions plummeted by 4.3%. Numbers are down 3.7% compared to last March.

Vivienda en venta / Tkoch (Pixabay).
Vivienda en venta / Tkoch (Pixabay).
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
April 18, 2024
1 minute read

Rising prices and mortgage rates caused the sale of second-hand homes to plummet by 4.3% in March compared to February's data, the first decline recorded since December 2023. In addition, transactions of these properties also dropped by 3.7% in compared to March of last year.

As reported in a statement by the National Association of Realtors (NAR), sales were down in all regions of the United States, except the Northeast, where transactions increases for the first time since November 2023 (4.2%).

The two main reasons for the decline in existing home sales in March were mortgage rates and prices. Lawrence Yun, the association's chief economist, said rates are hampering business in the secondhand housing market:

Though rebounding from cyclical lows, home sales are stuck because interest rates have not made any major moves. There are nearly six million more jobs now compared to pre-COVID highs, which suggests more aspiring home buyers exist in the market.

The median price in March was $393,500, up 4.8% from the same month last year. This is the ninth consecutive month that the median price has increased.

A positive aspect of March in the real estate market was the increase in the percentage of first-time homebuyers. Yun said:

Good to see that number go up above 30%. People heard about the lawsuit settlement where the buyers possibly need to come up with extra funds to pay up some professional representation, but they want to do it before the new rules takes place sometime in July.

Topics:

Recommendation

Joe Biden Bernie Sanders

How true is it that 'the rich don't pay their fair share?': This is what the data says

Gavin Newsom

California: Auditor finds "gaps" in Newsom's $24 billion effort to combat homelessness

Fábrica de Tesla en Freemont (California).

Tesla to lay off more than 10% of its global workforce

Truth Social.

Trump Media and Technology Group's stock falls 15%

deuda tarjetas de crédito

Credit card delinquency rate reaches record levels

Los propietarios de viviendas en Illinois estarán obligados a alquilar a migrantes ilegales | Pixabay

Half of Americans make big sacrifices to pay for their housing

Joe Biden

Biden announces another $7.4 billion in student debt forgiveness

¿Gran futuro para Argentina? Lo que se espera de la reunión entre Javier Milei y Elon Musk

Bright future for Argentina? What is expected from the meeting between Javier Milei and Elon Musk

Afiliados a la UAW, durante la huelga del sector del automóvil en 2023.

UAW auto workers union in crisis: Registers lowest membership since 2010