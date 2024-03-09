World

US shoots down 15 Houthi drones in the Red Sea

The United States announced an initiative in December to strengthen maritime security in the Red Sea, which is a route for 12% of world trade.


(
AFP
March 9, 2024
Less than a minute

(AFP) U.S. forces destroyed 15 drones launched by Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Saturday.

This "large-scale" drone attack constitutes "an imminent threat to merchant vessels, U.S. Navy, and coalition ships in the region," it said. As a result, coalition warships and aircraft shot them down, CENTCOM added in a message on X.

It is one of the most significant attacks by the Yemeni group since they began actions in November against vessels in the Red Sea, a strategic area for world trade.

"These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure," CENTCOM said.

Faced with an increase in Houthi attacks, the United States announced an initiative in December to strengthen maritime security in the Red Sea, a route used in 12% of world trade.

