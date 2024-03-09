US shoots down 15 Houthi drones in the Red Sea

The United States announced an initiative in December to strengthen maritime security in the Red Sea, which is a route for 12% of world trade.

(AFP) U.S. forces destroyed 15 drones launched by Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Saturday.

This "large-scale" drone attack constitutes "an imminent threat to merchant vessels, U.S. Navy, and coalition ships in the region," it said. As a result, coalition warships and aircraft shot them down, CENTCOM added in a message on X.

US and Coalition Defeat Houthi Attack in Red Sea Area Between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists conducted a large-scale uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) attack into the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. CENTCOM and coalition forces identified the one-way… pic.twitter.com/PJag5PYUfZ — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 9, 2024

It is one of the most significant attacks by the Yemeni group since they began actions in November against vessels in the Red Sea, a strategic area for world trade.

"These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure," CENTCOM said.

