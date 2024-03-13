Sports

UFC legend Mark Coleman in a coma after rescuing his parents in a fire

The retired fighter entered his house when the flames broke out with the intention of saving both his family members and his dog, Hammer, who died during the fire.

Captura de pantalla de un vídeo realizado en el año
(YouTube: UFC)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
March 13, 2024
1 minute read

UFC legend Mark Coleman is in a coma after rescuing his parents during a fire. According to his daughter, Morgan Coleman, the retired fighter entered the family home, located in Toledo, Ohio, when the flames broke out with the intention of saving both his family and his dog, Hammer.

To do this, Fox News reports, Coleman first entered his home and got his parents to safety. He then re-entered the house looking for his pet, Hammer, who died during the fire. Upon leaving the premises, Coleman fainted due to smoke inhalation, causing emergency services to urgently transport him via air to a nearby hospital, where he continues to "fight for his life" with a diagnosis that has not yet been made known to the public:

As many know, our dad was involved in a house fire early this morning along with his parents and beloved dog, hammer. He managed to get both of his parents out of the house but despite his best efforts was not able to save hammer. He was life-flighted to the hospital where he is currently battling for his life after this heroic act. Our father has always been our hero and means the world to us. He is and always will be a fighter. The strongest snd bravest man I know. Please continue to pray for him and our family during this extremely difficult time. We will miss our sweet hammer so deeply. Thank you for all the love and support. Hammer house for life

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

A post shared by Morgan Coleman (@mocoleman18)

Mark Coleman, 59, has been dedicated to mixed martial arts for almost thirty years, becoming one of the first stars of the sport. During his career he managed to beat greats such as Dan Severn, Don Frye and Stephan Bonnar.

With a professional career spanning 14 years, he won 16 of his 26 fights. In addition, he was the first heavyweight champion in 1997, a milestone for which he was deducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2008.

Topics:

Recommendation

Lima (Perú), sede de los Juegos Panamericanos 2027.

Lima, Peru, to host of the 2027 Pan American Games

Saquon Barkley y Aaron Jones.

NFL: Saquon Barkley betrays the Giants and will sign for the Eagles; Aaron Jones, heading to the Vikings

Karol G patrocinará al FC Barcelona en el Clásico del 21 de abril.

Karol G will feature on the FC Barcelona shirt during the 'Clásico' on April 21

Luka Doncic, durante un partido de los Dallas Mavericks frente a los Miami Heat.

A breathtaking performance as Luka Doncic completes his fifth consecutive triple-double of more than 30 points

El tenista español Rafa Nadal, durante un partido.

Rafa Nadal gives up playing the ATP Indian Wells

El Manchester City y el Real Madrid avanzan a los cuartos de final de la UEFA Champions League 2024.

Champions League: Manchester City is in no trouble while Real Madrid is struggling to qualify

Kylian Mbappé y Harry Kane.

Champions League: Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane send PSG and Bayern to the quarterfinals

UEFA Champions League.

Goodbye to the group stage: UEFA unveils the new Champions League

Jason Kelce announces his retirement from the NFL