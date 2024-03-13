UFC legend Mark Coleman in a coma after rescuing his parents in a fire

The retired fighter entered his house when the flames broke out with the intention of saving both his family members and his dog, Hammer, who died during the fire.

UFC legend Mark Coleman is in a coma after rescuing his parents during a fire. According to his daughter, Morgan Coleman, the retired fighter entered the family home, located in Toledo, Ohio, when the flames broke out with the intention of saving both his family and his dog, Hammer.

To do this, Fox News reports, Coleman first entered his home and got his parents to safety. He then re-entered the house looking for his pet, Hammer, who died during the fire. Upon leaving the premises, Coleman fainted due to smoke inhalation, causing emergency services to urgently transport him via air to a nearby hospital, where he continues to "fight for his life" with a diagnosis that has not yet been made known to the public:

As many know, our dad was involved in a house fire early this morning along with his parents and beloved dog, hammer. He managed to get both of his parents out of the house but despite his best efforts was not able to save hammer. He was life-flighted to the hospital where he is currently battling for his life after this heroic act. Our father has always been our hero and means the world to us. He is and always will be a fighter. The strongest snd bravest man I know. Please continue to pray for him and our family during this extremely difficult time. We will miss our sweet hammer so deeply. Thank you for all the love and support. Hammer house for life

Ver esta publicación en Instagram A post shared by Morgan Coleman (@mocoleman18)

Mark Coleman, 59, has been dedicated to mixed martial arts for almost thirty years, becoming one of the first stars of the sport. During his career he managed to beat greats such as Dan Severn, Don Frye and Stephan Bonnar.

With a professional career spanning 14 years, he won 16 of his 26 fights. In addition, he was the first heavyweight champion in 1997, a milestone for which he was deducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2008.