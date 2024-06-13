Politics

Trump visited Republican congressional leaders and gave them advice on abortion and the November elections

The former president returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since 2021 and met separately with senators and representatives.

Donald Trump
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
June 13, 2024
Donald Trump returned to Congress and met with Republican House of Representatives and Senate leaders. The former president addressed an interesting range of topics in both meetings but focused mainly on abortion as an electoral issue for November. Specifically, he encouraged lawmakers to move away from 2022 rhetoric and toward a more measured tone.

Prior to the 2022 midterm elections, political analysts predicted an extremely forceful 'red wave,' which was supposed to turn the country red, with the GOP regaining control of both chambers of Congress. After the results reflected something very different, it was speculated that the fact that the Supreme Court had annulled months before Roe vs. Wade and Planned Parenthood vs. Casey may have energized the Democratic base on election day. Even many Republican candidates celebrated the aforementioned ruling on their platforms.

To avoid this happening again, the former president told legislators that the candidates should speak "correctly" about this topic, with an approach that includes exceptions and highlights the need to leave it in the hands of the states, thus avoiding sanctioning a federal law.

As reported by Axios, "the former president told his congressional allies that abortion has 'cost' the GOP politically, but that it is 'too important to ignore.'"

"He argued that Democrats are the 'radicals' on the issue and 'support abortion so far along that nobody supports that,' calling Republicans the 'party of common sense,'" they added.

Regarding the quality of the meetings, Trump said there was “tremendous unity” in the Republican Party.

One of the most viral photos of the meetings was the one that portrayed the reunion between Trump and Mitch McConnell, who have not spoken for years after distancing themselves due to the incidents on January 6, 2021.

When asked about the meeting, the majority leader responded: "I can't think of anything to say that was negative."

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) praised the former president after the meeting. "He is the choice of our voters overwhelmingly. It shows that he is absolutely the leader of the party. I mean, you had people who have vociferously opposed him, who were sitting right next to him in the room,” he said.

