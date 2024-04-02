Politics

Trump reaches an agreement to pay the 175 million fine for the civil fraud case in New York

The former president secured a company to provide the bond after an appeals court reduced the million-dollar sentence.

Primarias en New Hampshire: por qué son tan importantes
Donald Trump durante la campaña en New Hampshire en 2016. (Cordon Press)
SABRINA MARTIN
April 2, 2024
1 minute read

Donald Trump reached an agreement this Monday that allowed him to avoid, at least temporarily, paying a million-dollar judgment for his civil fraud case while he waits for his appeal to be resolved.

The former president, who initially had to pay more than 464 million dollars, managed to avoid, for the moment, the hefty fine that New York Attorney General Letitia James will collect from him. This achievement came after reaching an agreement with a company willing to provide the necessary bond.

Although many details of the agreement are being kept private, according to a report by The New York Times, the bond was provided by Knight Specialty Insurance Company, a California-based company specializing in these types of legal agreements.

With the bond, which constitutes a legal document and not a direct transfer of funds, the company commits to the New York judicial system to support Trump if he loses his appeal or fails to pay the sentence. However, Trump will likely have to pay the bail bonds company a significant fee and offer cash and other liquid investments as collateral.

This agreement comes after an appeals court granted Trump's request to reduce the bail amount to $175 million last week. It is important to remember that the former president faced difficulties obtaining full bail due to the nature of his assets, primarily real estate, which bond companies rarely accept as collateral. Trump's lawyers cited "insurmountable difficulties" in their attempt to secure the full bond after being rejected by more than 30 bond companies. However, the reduced sentence allowed Trump to reach a deal finally.

Although this agreement relieved some of the former president's legal problems, he still faces several additional ones, including four criminal indictments in different cities.

Topics:

Recommendation

Ronald Reagan

Ronald Reagan and the last close attempt to assassinate the president of the United States

Se decide el futuro de Fani Willis en el caso de extorsión de Trump: el juez McAfee anuncia que se pronunciará en las próximas dos semanas

Trump once again requests the disqualification of Fani Willis (and her entire team) in the Georgia electoral subversion case

El dictador Maduro afianza su poder con la complicidad y el apoyo de Joe Biden

WSJ: Biden is unlikely to reimpose oil sanctions on Venezuela, despite Maduro's repressive drift

Manifestantes pro palestinos se reúnen frente al Radio City Music Hall antes de una recaudación de fondos para el presidente estadounidense Joe Biden

'Blood on your hands': Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt Biden's New York fundraiser

Esta combinación de imágenes muestra al expresidente Donald Trump en la ciudad de Nueva York y al presidente estadounidense Joe Biden en Maryland

Parallel universe: While Trump attends Officer Diller's funeral, Biden throws a lavish fundraising party in New York

Imagen de archivo del gobernador de Florida Ron DeSantis durante un evento de campaña en 2023.

Governor Ron DeSantis signs law to combat squatting in Florida

Joe Lieberman

Joe Lieberman, former senator and Al Gore's vice presidential nominee, dies at 82

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Government attacks ban on facial hair for prison guards in California as religious discrimination

Agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza vigilan un grupo de inmigrantes

Bill introduced to prevent the entry of terrorists through the southern border