'Sad, miserable and cowardly': Trump's team responds to controversial Biden campaign video on Mother's Day

The ad questions the former Republican president for how he supposedly represents himself and not American mothers.

Donald Trump's campaign responded to a controversial ad by President Joe Biden's campaign on Mother's Day where the Republican leader was described as a danger to motherhood.

According to Fox News Digital, the Trump campaign called the video of his presidential opponent “sad, miserable and cowardly," arguing that the advertisement, in addition to being in very bad taste, shows that Democrats suffer from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” even on a special date like Mother's Day.

NEW AD: Donald Trump wants to separate mothers from their children and allow laws that rip away IVF access and monitor women’s pregnancies. This Mother’s Day, do the moms in your life a favor: Stop Trump. pic.twitter.com/kaxfsflLKp — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 12, 2024

In the ad, calling on U.S. mothers to “stop” former President Trump in November, the Biden campaign states, “The stakes of this election are high for all Americans, but especially moms across our country who will suffer under a second Trump term."

“Under Trump, the government will be allowed to monitor their pregnancies, and rip their families apart. Meanwhile, President Biden is fighting to bring back his historic expanded Child Tax Credit to give families a little extra breathing room, and ensure paid leave for all Americans,” the ad continues. The ad then touches on key points that American mothers must evaluate to opt for the Democratic president, not Trump.

The Biden campaign's arguments included holding Trump responsible for allegedly denying families access to fertility treatments, allowing states to monitor women's pregnancies, holding the position that women who have abortions should face punishments, and taking pride in separating mothers from their children.

“Families depend on moms – and moms deserve a President they can depend on to protect their rights, work to lower their costs, and fight for them. Donald Trump wasn’t and isn’t that President, but Joe Biden is,” the ad culminated.

The Trump campaign categorically questioned the announcement.

“What a sad, miserable, cowardly existence Crooked Joe Biden and his campaign must have to make such a disgusting ad on such a joyous day. Their lives are obviously filled with anger, hate, and resentment because they clearly suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome," the Republican leader's campaign said. “President Trump continues to live rent-free in their pea-sized brains, even on Mother's Day.”