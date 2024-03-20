Trump and Biden comfortably win primaries in Florida, Kansas, Arizona, Illinois and Ohio

Both now unopposed candidates achieved resounding victories ahead of the June conventions, where they will be chosen as the nominees of their respective parties.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden swept the primaries in Florida, Kansas, Arizona, Illinois and Ohio. Now running unopposed and being the presumed nominees of their respective parties, both obtained resounding victories in electoral days that have become symbolic. Everything is set for a new confrontation in November.

Trump and Biden will star in the first presidential rematch since 1956, when Dwight Eisenhower once again defeated Democrat Adlai Stevenson.

Before reaching that long-awaited confrontation, both must continue with their respective electoral calendars until July, when the conventions will take place.

Florida

The Sunshine State witnessed a significant victory for Trump, who earned 81% of the vote against Haley's 13%. Biden's case was similar, with the incumbent exceeding 80% of the votes.

Illinois

The president reached 90% of the votes in the state of his boss for eight years, Barack Obama, far ahead of Marianne Williamson and Dean Phillips, who are no longer in competition. Trump garnered just over 80% of the votes, while Haley reached 14%.

The Prairie State also had a very competitive primary in the House of Representatives, specifically in District 12. Republican incumbent Mike Bost faced off against former gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey.

Although Trump publicly endorsed Bost, Bailey, whom the former president had encouraged in his crusade against JB Pritzker in 2022, presents himself as an anti-establishment candidate who gained Congressman Matt Gaetz's (R-FL) support. With 82% of the votes counted, Bost currently prevails over Bailey, although the race is not yet over.

Democrats were hoping for a more competitive primary in District 7, but Danny Davis ultimately won more than 50% of the vote, leaving Melissa Conyears-Ervin and Kina Collins far behind.

Kansas

Kansas was the best state for Haley, who, even being entirely out of the competition, amassed 16% of the votes, still a far cry from Trump's 75%. On the other side of the aisle, Biden reached 83%, although a surprising 10% of the votes were cast for 'neither candidate.'

Ohio

The Buckeye State took center stage in the Republican Senate primary, which ultimately went to businessman Bernie Moreno. Trump's candidate won by a margin much higher than predicted by the polls, defeating Matt Dolan and Frank LaRose.

In the presidential primaries, there were no surprises, with Trump reaching 79% of the votes and Biden 87%.

Arizona

Finally came Arizona, where, although we will still have to wait for the Senate primaries, Biden and Trump both exceeded 75% of the vote.

The aforementioned races for the Upper House will take place on August 6, with Kari Lake and Ruben Gallego as the favorites.