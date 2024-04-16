The Resource Center Matamoros in Mexico is handing out flyers asking migrants to "vote for President Biden"

The flyer reads: "You do not need documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote. You can vote if you simply swear you are eligible."

The Resource Center of Matamoros, Mexico (RCM) - which helps migrants reach the southern border, is handing out flyers asking illegal migrants to "vote for President Biden."

The flyers were obtained by Muckraker.com and shared on X by the Oversight Project, a Heritage Foundation watchdog group. They encourage illegal migrants to vote for President Joe Biden when they arrive in the United States:

These flyers were discovered by @realmuckraker throughout the Resource Center Matamoras (RCM) location including on the walls of port-a-potties. They also appear to be handed out when illegal aliens use the RCM to get help entering the USA.

The flyer reads, "Reminder to vote for President Joe Biden when you are in the United States (...) You do not need documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote. You can vote if you simply swear you are eligible."

According to its website: "The Matamoros Resource Center (RCM) is a humanitarian organization that provides a safe space where refugees at the southern Texas-Mexico border can access legal and social support services that support their right to the asylum process."

A Muckraker reporter spoke with Gaby Zavala, founder of RCM. The journalist told her that he was "trying to help as many people as possible before Donald Trump is elected. Zavala responded: "We are in the same boat." This conversation was recorded and broadcast on X.

Gaby Zavala is linked to Soros

The Oversight Project revealed that Zavala was the organizer of La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE), a social services organization in San Juan, Texas. This group is listed as a partner of the George Soros-owned Open Society Institute.

According to the Oversight Project, "RCM has significant ties to Soros-funded nonprofits operating in the United States:"

RCM has significant ties to Soros-funded nonprofits operating in the United States, including Save the Children, Team Brownsville Texas and Angry Tias and Abuelas (...) Save the Children received more than $650,000 from Soros' Open Society Foundation and has provided grants to the Brownsville team.