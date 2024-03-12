Entertainment

The Oscars earns highest rating since the pandemic with 19.5 million viewers

The gala presented by comedian Jimmy Kimmel increased its audience by 4% over last year, also becoming the most watched awards ceremony of the season.

Estatuillas de los premios Óscar listas para ser grabadas y entregadas durante la 96ª edición de la gala de los Oscars que tuvo lugar el domingo, 10 de marzo de 2024 en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.
(Cordon Press)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
March 12, 2024
1 minute read

The Oscars were a hit. The awards ceremony, presented by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and broadcast on ABC, attracted 19.5 million viewers throughout the United States, according to audience data from Nielsen that is adjusted by time zone.

This makes the 96th edition of the most important awards in the film industry the most-watched since the pandemic. In 2020, Variety recalls, the ceremony was followed by a total of 23.64 million viewers. However, a year later, the awards were watched by only 10.4 million viewers, marking an all-time low, due in part to the fact that they were held at the end of April and not at the beginning of March.

After the significant drop, the ceremony progressively recovered its audience, reaching the 19.5 million viewers it garnered this Sunday, which represents an increase of 4% compared to last year, when the gala was watched by a total of 18.76 million viewers.

The Oscars becomes the most-watched gala of awards season

Experts believe the increase could be due to the fact that the ceremony was moved forward an hour, so that the Best Picture award would be given during prime time in the entire United States. This seemed to be the case, as the last half hour, according to The Hollywood Reporter, was watched by a total of 21.9 million viewers.

Despite the slight increase in viewership, Nielsen also detected a drop in the 18-49-year-old audience. Only 5.03 million people in that age group tuned in to the Oscars, slightly lower than the 5.32 million who chose to view the ceremony last year.

This, however was the only negative data that the Oscar ratings show. As happens every year, the awards were the most-watched during the awards season, surpassing the Grammys (17.09 million viewers) and Golden Globes (9.47 million viewers), which also saw a slight increase compared to previous editions. The Emmys had less luck, with only 4.3 million viewers, an all-time low.

Topics:

Recommendation

La checa Krystyna Pyszkova saluda al público tras ganar el 71º certamen de Miss Mundo en el Jio World Convention Centre de Mumbai el 9 de marzo,

Krystyna Pyszková, from the Czech Republic, crowned Miss World 2024

Imagen de la mano de Billie Eilish sosteniendo un premio Óscar en la ceremonia celebrada en el año

'Oppenheimer' is the big favorite at the 2024 Oscars

Jake Paul y Mike Tyson protagonizarán el primer combate de boxeo en vivo en Netflix el próximo 20 de julio en Dallas, Texas.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: Netflix presents its first live boxing broadcast

Juan Antonio Bayona, America Ferrera, 'La memoria infinita' y Rodrigo Prieto son algunos de los nominados hispanos en la 96ª edición de los Premios Óscar.

Which Hispanics could win an Oscar in 2024?

Timothée Chalamet es Paul Atreides en 'Dune: parte 2'.

'Dune: Part 2' exceeds expectations, becomes the highest-grossing premiere of the year

Póster promocional de 'Dune: parte 2'

Politics and religion are the undisputed protagonists of 'Dune: Part 2'

Imagen de una persona con un mando poniendo la televisión con una televisión de fondo. La persona en cuestión podría estar viendo una de las series más exitosas de 2023.

Old series are a hit and have been streamed more than new releases

La actriz Sweeney en los premios People's Choice

People's Choice Award 2024: 'Barbie' sweeps movie categories

El actor irlandés Cillian Murphy posa con el premio al Mejor actor principal por su papel en 'Oppenheimer' durante la ceremonia de los Premios BAFTA

'Oppenheimer' sweeps the 2024 BAFTA Awards after winning 7 awards