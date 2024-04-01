This Monday, the armed forces put the number of soldiers killed since the October 7 terrorist attack at 600.

The Israeli army announced this Monday that it had "completed" operations in the Al Shifa hospital area, the largest in the Gaza Strip, and that it was withdrawing from this area two weeks after its arrival.

"Troops have completed an operational activity in the Shifa hospital area and have left the hospital area," the army said in a statement reported by AFP, indicating that they had "killed terrorists during the clashes."

600 soldiers dead since the terrorist attack of October 7

On the other hand, the Israeli army announced on Monday that 600 of its soldiers have died since October 7, 2023, when the war against Hamas began in the Gaza Strip after the terrorist raid carried out by the Palestinian Islamist movement.

"Nadav Cohen, 20, originally from Haifa, fell in combat in the southern Gaza Strip," the army announced on its official website, where it revealed that 600 soldiers have died in Israel and the Palestinian Territories. since the start of the war.

At least 256 soldiers have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 27, when the ground military operation launched in retaliation for the Hamas attack on October 7 began, according to an AFP count based on official Israeli data.

More than 300 soldiers died on October 7 during the Hamas attack on Israeli territory.

Other soldiers died in the occupied West Bank and on the border with Lebanon, where there have been almost daily exchanges of fire since October 7.

In addition, more than 1,523 soldiers have been wounded in Palestinian territory since the start of the ground operation, according to the Israeli army.

The list of "war casualties" published by the Israeli army and listing those killed since October 7, 2023 includes soldiers and reservists.