World

The Israeli army announces the end of operations at the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza

This Monday, the armed forces put the number of soldiers killed since the October 7 terrorist attack at 600.

Hospital Shifa
(Cordon Press)
VOZMEDIA STAFF
April 1, 2024
1 minute read

The Israeli army announced this Monday that it had "completed" operations in the Al Shifa hospital area, the largest in the Gaza Strip, and that it was withdrawing from this area two weeks after its arrival.

"Troops have completed an operational activity in the Shifa hospital area and have left the hospital area," the army said in a statement reported by AFP, indicating that they had "killed terrorists during the clashes."

600 soldiers dead since the terrorist attack of October 7

On the other hand, the Israeli army announced on Monday that 600 of its soldiers have died since October 7, 2023, when the war against Hamas began in the Gaza Strip after the terrorist raid carried out by the Palestinian Islamist movement.

"Nadav Cohen, 20, originally from Haifa, fell in combat in the southern Gaza Strip," the army announced on its official website, where it revealed that 600 soldiers have died in Israel and the Palestinian Territories. since the start of the war.

At least 256 soldiers have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 27, when the ground military operation launched in retaliation for the Hamas attack on October 7 began, according to an AFP count based on official Israeli data.

More than 300 soldiers died on October 7 during the Hamas attack on Israeli territory.

Other soldiers died in the occupied West Bank and on the border with Lebanon, where there have been almost daily exchanges of fire since October 7.

In addition, more than 1,523 soldiers have been wounded in Palestinian territory since the start of the ground operation, according to the Israeli army.

The list of "war casualties" published by the Israeli army and listing those killed since October 7, 2023 includes soldiers and reservists.

Topics:

Recommendation

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Hard defeat for Erdogan in Turkey: His party lost ground in local elections and failed to recover Istanbul

Beersheba central bus station

Knifeman who attacked IDF officer killed in Israel

Procesión en Nicaragua

The Nicaraguan regime deployed a major operation to repress Holy Week processions

Miembro de la Guardia Nacional de México | AFP

Mexico: Mayor of Churumuco, Michoacán, shot dead

Un grupo de cristianos reza.

Anti-Christian persecution worsens before Holy Week

Crsitianos rezando.

The Via Crucis of persecuted Christians during Holy Week

Personas que huyen de la guerra sudanesa desembarcan de un camión que las ha traído a Renk desde el paso fronterizo de Joda, en Sudán del Sur.

Sudan, the ignored war causing the world's worst humanitarian crisis

Imagen de archivo de una marcha pro Israel en Nueva York.

Concern grows over multiple threats against Israelis and Jews around the world

La presidenta del Perú Dina Boularte durante un discurso.

Peru: Police raid the government palace and President Dina Boluarte's home