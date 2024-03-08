The Indian government reports that its citizens are being lured to Russia to fight in the war against Ukraine

The Indian Foreign Ministry sued a network of agents who lured men to Russia promising them offers that turned out to be fake.

The Indian government reported this Friday that Russia is "deceiving" its citizens into joining its army and fighting in the war in Ukraine. Specifically, the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs sued a network of agents who sent men to Russia promising them offers such as significant discounts on private universities or even tourist trips that later turned out to be false and forcing them to participate in the war against Ukraine to avoid going to prison:

Siete hombres de la #India 🇮🇳 se fueron de turismo a #Rusia 🇷🇺 y cuando intentaron salir les dijeron que tenían un documento mal, por lo que les dieron a elegir entre 10 años de prisión o ir a pelear en #Ucrania 🇺🇦. pic.twitter.com/ZsHUiTopFr — Liberal Diario (@liberal_diario) March 6, 2024

Specifically, Infobae reported that the Central Bureau of Investigation of India (CBI) carried out various searches this Thursday in seven cities in India, including New Delhi and Bombay, to dismantle the trafficking network of Indian citizens: "The CBI is carrying out simultaneous searches in around 13 locations," the agency said in a statement:

CBI BUSTS MAJOR HUMAN TRAFFICKING NETWORKS: SEARCHES UNDERWAY AT MORE THAN 10 LOCATIONS IN 07 CITIES pic.twitter.com/a9qlGZyBDv — Central Bureau of Investigation (India) (@CBIHeadquarters) March 7, 2024

YouTube and other social networks are being used to create human trafficking networks in India

According to the statement, they attracted Indian citizens through social networks such as YouTube where they promised them "highly paid jobs in Russia." After this, they were deceived and deployed to front bases in Russia where several victims "got grievously injured in the war zone":

These traffickers have been operating as an organized network and were luring Indian nationals through social media channels like YouTube, etc. and also through their local contracts/agents for highly paid jobs in Russia. Thereafter, the trafficked Indian nationals were trained in combat roles and deployed at front bases in Russia-Ukraine War Zone against their wishes, thus, putting their lives in grave danger. It has been ascertained that some of the victims also got grievously injured in the war zone.

So far during the investigation, which remains active, Indian authorities have seized 5 million rupees (equivalent to $60,000), incriminating documents and electronic records. In addition, police have arrested several suspects who are being interrogated. They are still investigating this human trafficking network.