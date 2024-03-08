World

The Indian government reports that its citizens are being lured to Russia to fight in the war against Ukraine

The Indian Foreign Ministry sued a network of agents who lured men to Russia promising them offers that turned out to be fake.

Captura de pantalla del vídeo en el que siete ciudadanos indios denuncian que han sido obligados a participar por parte de Rusia en la guerra en Ucrania.
(YouTube: CNN-News 18)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
March 8, 2024
1 minute read

The Indian government reported this Friday that Russia is "deceiving" its citizens into joining its army and fighting in the war in Ukraine. Specifically, the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs sued a network of agents who sent men to Russia promising them offers such as significant discounts on private universities or even tourist trips that later turned out to be false and forcing them to participate in the war against Ukraine to avoid going to prison:

Specifically, Infobae reported that the Central Bureau of Investigation of India (CBI) carried out various searches this Thursday in seven cities in India, including New Delhi and Bombay, to dismantle the trafficking network of Indian citizens: "The CBI is carrying out simultaneous searches in around 13 locations," the agency said in a statement:

YouTube and other social networks are being used to create human trafficking networks in India

According to the statement, they attracted Indian citizens through social networks such as YouTube where they promised them "highly paid jobs in Russia." After this, they were deceived and deployed to front bases in Russia where several victims "got grievously injured in the war zone":

These traffickers have been operating as an organized network and were luring Indian nationals through social media channels like YouTube, etc. and also through their local contracts/agents for highly paid jobs in Russia. Thereafter, the trafficked Indian nationals were trained in combat roles and deployed at front bases in Russia-Ukraine War Zone against their wishes, thus, putting their lives in grave danger. It has been ascertained that some of the victims also got grievously injured in the war zone.

So far during the investigation, which remains active, Indian authorities have seized 5 million rupees (equivalent to $60,000), incriminating documents and electronic records. In addition, police have arrested several suspects who are being interrogated. They are still investigating this human trafficking network.

Topics:

Recommendation

Emmanuel Macron, presidente de Francia.

France: Macron asks the European Union to make abortion a fundamental right

Violencia en Haití

Haiti: Crisis threatens to affect US borders

Policía móvil nigeriana con vehículo.

Nigeria: a group of terrorists kidnap more than 250 students

Moscú

The United States and the United Kingdom warn of imminent attacks by extremists against "large gatherings" in Moscow

China opens up to Latin America: Asian media outlets are making their way into the Mexican market

Captura de pantalla de un vídeo realizado por Esc AM de Eden Galan, la representante de Israel en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2024.

Israel confirms it will perform 'Hurricane' in the Eurovision Song Contest

Dos camiones con ayuda humanitaria entran en la Franja de Gaza por Rafah el 21 de octubre de 2023.

Biden orders the military to build and secure a port in Gaza

Organización del Tratado del Atlántico Norte (OTAN).

Sweden becomes the 32nd member of NATO

Imágenes aéreas de una embarcación impactada por los hutíes en el mar Rojo.

Houthi attack in Red Sea leaves at least three dead