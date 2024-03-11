World

The European Union evacuates its diplomatic staff from Haiti

Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, will attend an international meeting in Jamaica to discuss ways out of the crisis.

Imagen de archivo de agentes de policía y del ejército custodian el aeropuerto internacional Toussaint Louverture en Puerto Príncipe.
(Cordon Press)
SANTIAGO OSPITAL
March 11, 2024
3 minutes read

Officials from various nations continue to abandon Haiti. This Monday, a spokesman for the diplomatic division of the European Commission, Peter Stano, announced that the European Union had removed "all the EU staff" from the country.

Just one day earlier, Germany evacuated its ambassador, via the Dominican Republic, while the United States withdrew all its non-essential diplomatic personnel from the territory and reinforced the security of its embassy. The delegation, however, remains open. Although at the moment the decision to leave the territory is not unanimous, there is consensus around the message to foreign citizens: handle yourself carefully, be informed of the latest developments and, if possible, leave the country.

The streets of the poorest country in America are mired in violence, perpetrated by a coalition of armed gangs, allegedly led by Jimmy Barbecue Chérizier, who is demanding changes at the top of the Government.

The gangs have attacked hospitals, prisons - leading to the escape of thousands of prisoners - and public buildings such as the headquarters of the Executive Branch, the National Palace. NGOs working in the area report that some 15,000 people had to leave their homes in just one week, and that the difficulty in getting humanitarian aid in, in addition to its scarcity, will further aggravate the suffering of Haitians.

Foreign aid

With a state of emergency and a curfew decreed, and with security forces trying to counter the attacks of the gangs, Haiti is still waiting for an international mission led by Kenya, which the United Nations approved in October.

The landing of a thousand police officers was paralyzed by internal disputes in the African country, which resulted in a court ruling that prohibited the sending of agents if there was no multilateral agreement. A pact that the highest Kenyan and Haitian authorities signed at the beginning of the month. The reinforcements, however, have not yet set foot in Haiti.

Who also extended a hand was the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele. The millennial president's security policies have earned him a high popularity rating in his country and abroad, with countries such as Honduras, Argentina and Ecuador seeking to emulate his measures.

"We can fix it," the president wrote in relation to the crisis. However, he explained that first he needs a United Nations resolution, the consent of Haiti and "all the mission expenses to be covered."

Meeting in Jamaica

As the crisis worsens, the focus will be on another island, less than a five-hour flight from the conflict zone: Jamaica. Delegations from a dozen countries will meet in the Jamaican capital, Kingston, to discuss possible ways out of the crisis.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken , will participate in the meeting coordinated by the Caribbean Community (or Caricom), a bloc of Caribbean countries. Representatives from Canada, France and the United Nations were also invited.

It is currently unknown whether Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry will attend the meeting. Although Haiti is a member of Caricom, the president did not publicly confirm its presence. Henry is in Puerto Rico, from where he would be seeking - without success, for the moment - to return to his country.

Blinken will attend with the intention of promoting a "political transition," according to what the State Department announced in a statement. The initiative includes the creation of an independent presidential college and the deployment of a "Multinational Security Support Mission" Blinken's vision would imply, as has emerged these days, Henry's resignation.

Topics:

Recommendation

Agentes de la policía haitiana se despliegan en Puerto Príncipe, Haití, el 9 de marzo de 2024.

Haiti: United States evacuates members of its embassy as crisis worsens

Trabajadores ferroviarios españoles y expertos forenses buscan restos mortales y examinan los escombros de los trenes destruidos en la estación de Atocha de Madrid el viernes 12 de marzo de 2004.

20 years after 11-M: ‘Nothing they were telling us was real’

Una foto difundida por el Palacio de Kensington el 10 de marzo de 2024, muestra a Kate de Gales, Princesa de Gales de Gran Bretaña con sus hijos, el Príncipe Luis de Gales de Gran Bretaña, el Príncipe Jorge de Gales de Gran Bretaña y la Princesa Carlota de Gales de Gran Bretaña, tomada en Windsor a principios de esta semana por el Príncipe de Gales.

Kate Middleton: First official photograph is released since her surgery two months ago

Imagen de archivo de militantes del grupo terrorista islámico Hamás rezan durante una manifestación nacionalista en Rafah, al sur de la Franja de Gaza ocupada, el 23 de marzo de 1993. Los musulmanes de Gaza celebraron el Aid Al-Fitr, que marca el final del Ramadán, antes que los demás musulmanes, que observan la festividad el miércoles. (Foto de AFP)

'Ramadan - Month of Jihad' : Ramadan Will Not Stop Hamas From Killing Jews

Los irlandeses rechazan rotundamente la reforma constitucional que buscaba redefinir el concepto de familia tradicional y matrimonio

The Irish flatly reject the constitutional reform that sought to redefine the concepts of a traditional family and marriage

Papa Francisco

Pope Francis suggests that Ukraine should surrender to Putin

Boris Johnson visitó en secreto Venezuela para reunirse con el régimen de Maduro: ¿de qué se trata?

Boris Johnson secretly visited Venezuela to meet with the Maduro regime: What was it about?

Pedro Sánchez

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez pledges to push for official recognition of a Palestinian state

Un destructor de misiles guiados en una operación en el mar en el Mar Rojo

US shoots down 15 Houthi drones in the Red Sea