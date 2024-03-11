The European Union evacuates its diplomatic staff from Haiti

Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, will attend an international meeting in Jamaica to discuss ways out of the crisis.

Officials from various nations continue to abandon Haiti. This Monday, a spokesman for the diplomatic division of the European Commission, Peter Stano, announced that the European Union had removed "all the EU staff" from the country.

Just one day earlier, Germany evacuated its ambassador, via the Dominican Republic, while the United States withdrew all its non-essential diplomatic personnel from the territory and reinforced the security of its embassy. The delegation, however, remains open. Although at the moment the decision to leave the territory is not unanimous, there is consensus around the message to foreign citizens: handle yourself carefully, be informed of the latest developments and, if possible, leave the country.

The streets of the poorest country in America are mired in violence, perpetrated by a coalition of armed gangs, allegedly led by Jimmy Barbecue Chérizier, who is demanding changes at the top of the Government.

The gangs have attacked hospitals, prisons - leading to the escape of thousands of prisoners - and public buildings such as the headquarters of the Executive Branch, the National Palace. NGOs working in the area report that some 15,000 people had to leave their homes in just one week, and that the difficulty in getting humanitarian aid in, in addition to its scarcity, will further aggravate the suffering of Haitians.

Foreign aid

With a state of emergency and a curfew decreed, and with security forces trying to counter the attacks of the gangs, Haiti is still waiting for an international mission led by Kenya, which the United Nations approved in October.

The landing of a thousand police officers was paralyzed by internal disputes in the African country, which resulted in a court ruling that prohibited the sending of agents if there was no multilateral agreement. A pact that the highest Kenyan and Haitian authorities signed at the beginning of the month. The reinforcements, however, have not yet set foot in Haiti.

Who also extended a hand was the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele. The millennial president's security policies have earned him a high popularity rating in his country and abroad, with countries such as Honduras, Argentina and Ecuador seeking to emulate his measures.

"We can fix it," the president wrote in relation to the crisis. However, he explained that first he needs a United Nations resolution, the consent of Haiti and "all the mission expenses to be covered."

We can fix it. But we’ll need a UNSC resolution, the consent of the host country, and all the mission expenses to be covered. https://t.co/GPqMVo7MTN — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 10, 2024

Meeting in Jamaica

As the crisis worsens, the focus will be on another island, less than a five-hour flight from the conflict zone: Jamaica. Delegations from a dozen countries will meet in the Jamaican capital, Kingston, to discuss possible ways out of the crisis.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken , will participate in the meeting coordinated by the Caribbean Community (or Caricom), a bloc of Caribbean countries. Representatives from Canada, France and the United Nations were also invited.

It is currently unknown whether Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry will attend the meeting. Although Haiti is a member of Caricom, the president did not publicly confirm its presence. Henry is in Puerto Rico, from where he would be seeking - without success, for the moment - to return to his country.

Blinken will attend with the intention of promoting a "political transition," according to what the State Department announced in a statement. The initiative includes the creation of an independent presidential college and the deployment of a "Multinational Security Support Mission" Blinken's vision would imply, as has emerged these days, Henry's resignation.