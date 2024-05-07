World

Iran sentences man to death for posting messages supporting 2022 protests

The non-governmental organization Iran Human Rights reported that 187 people have been executed in the country so far this year.

May 7, 2024
Iran's judicial authority reported that an Iranian court sentenced a man to death for posting messages online in support of the protest movement that shook Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022.

The man, identified as Mahmoud Mehrabi, was sentenced to hanging for having published what the Iranian regime considers "lies" and for allegedly calling for violence during the protests, according to AFP. He faces at least 52 charges. Mehrabi's age and profession were not detailed.

In addition, it was learned that the trial took place in the presence of his two lawyers and the verdict can be appealed to the Supreme Court. The information was confirmed by one of his lawyers on X.

As AFP recalls, thousands of people were arrested and hundreds died, including members of the security forces, in the demonstrations at the end of 2022, triggered by the death of Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, when she was in custody for violating the strict clothing regime for women in the Islamic Republic.

Meanwhile, Iran Wire media explained that two other people were recently sentenced to death in Iran. This is the case, for example, of the execution of Ali-Asghar Fallah in Qom prison on May 5. While the media outlet also documented the execution of a prisoner named Keyvan on May 1 at Ghezelhesar prison in Karaj, near Tehran.

So far this year, the non-governmental organization Iran Human Rights reported that 187 people have been executed in the country. The same organization recorded 834 executions last year. This is the highest number since 2015, when the use of capital punishment spiked in the country, with 972 executions.

