World

The EU opens investigation into Apple, Google and Meta for violating its competition rules

The European Commission claimed that the three tech giants did not adopt the necessary measures to comply with the new Digital Markets Act.

Esta imagen combinada creada el 25 de marzo de 2024 a partir de imágenes de archivo tomadas en Toulouse el 27 de abril de 2023 muestra una pantalla en la que aparecen (de izquierda a derecha) el logotipo de Apple, el de Google, el de Meta y la bandera de la UE.
(Lionel Bonaventure / AFP)
AFP
March 25, 2024
1 minute read

AFP) The European Commission, the executive body of the EU, announced this Monday that it has opened non-compliance investigations into Apple, Alphabet (Google) and Meta (Facebook, Instagram), for allegedly violating its competition rules.

In a statement, the Commission conveyed its suspicion that the three giants have not adopted the necessary measures to effectively adapt to the new Digital Markets Act (DMA), which regulates the operations of these platforms.

Since March 7, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Bytedance (TikTok), Meta and Microsoft have been considered "gatekeepers." The DMA requires these companies to adopt special measures to adapt to the new criteria.

However, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, said on Monday, "We are not convinced that the solutions by Alphabet, Apple and Meta respect their obligations for a fairer and more open digital space for European citizens and businesses."

Under the DMA rules, the Commission can impose heavy fines on platforms that do not comply with the law. Companies can be sanctioned up to 10% of global profits. This increases to 20% in cases of proven recidivism.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association criticizes the EU's decision

The core lobbyists for these companies, the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), immediately criticized the EU for launching these investigations.

Announcing the investigations "just days after the compliance deadline throws a wrench into the idea of companies and the European Commission working together to implement the DMA successfully," said Daniel Friedlaender, CCIA's head for Europe.

The announcement "sends a worrying signal that the EU might rush into investigations without knowing what it is investigating," he added.

Topics:

Recommendation

Un grupo de personas junto a una hoja de arce canadiense iluminada mientras miles de personas se reúnen en Toronto (Ontario, Canadá) para mostrar su apoyo a Palestina.

Jew-Hate and 'Inquisitions' in Canada

Ecuador

Ecuador: The mayor of San Vicente found shot to death

Fotograma del vídeo difundido por el palacio de Kengsinton en el que la princesa de Gales, Kate Middleton, anuncia que padece cáncer.

Princess Kate and Prince William, 'extremely moved' by messages of support

Imagen de archivo de una marcha pro Israel en Nueva York.

What would the world be like without Israel?

Un agente de la ley patrulla la escena del ataque con armas de fuego en la sala de conciertos Crocus City Hall en Krasnogorsk, en las afueras de Moscú

ISIS releases video that could prove it carried out the Moscow terrorist attack

María Corina Machado y Corina Yoris

Nicolás Maduro's regime prevents the registration of Corina Yoris, Maria Corina Machado's representative for the 'elections'

António Guterres, durante su visita a la Franja de Gaza.

António Guterres visits the Egypt-Gaza border and attacks Israel again

Cohete Soyuz de Roscosmos

Russian Soyuz spacecraft successfully takes off that will take the first Belarusian astronaut to the ISS

Agentes de la unidad especial de policía OMON delante del Crocus City Hall.

Attack in Moscow: Putin claims four terrorists were arrested as 'they were traveling to Ukraine'