Texas: Police fire tear gas and arrest a hundred anti-Israel protesters after they set up camp at UT Austin

A university spokesperson explained that the anti-Israel students ignored multiple directives from both the administration and law enforcement.

Manifestantes pro palestinos se enfrentan a policías estatales de Texas en la Universidad de Texas
(Susana Cordeiro / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
April 30, 2024
This Monday, the University of Texas at Austin became one of the latest scenes of tension due to anti-Israel protests. The authorities were forced to resort to the use of tear gas and arrested more than a hundred students and teachers.

Emulating the actions of other renowned universities, such as Columbia and Yale, a group of students set up camp on the campus's South Mall, using folding tables to create a barrier around the area.

During the afternoon, UT Police issued a dispersal notice via email, noting that participants in the "South Mall event" were violating several state laws related to rioting and obstruction of passage.

However, following the continued disregard of the warnings, the Texas Department of Public Safety and UT Police officers intervened, dismantling the encampment and arresting more than 100 protesters who refused to leave.

UT spokesman Brian Davis said protesters ignored repeated directives from administration and law enforcement to follow institutional rules and remove tents from the university's South Lawn.

Likewise, he revealed that the anti-Israel students "physically engaged with and verbally assaulted Dean of Students staff." "Baseball size rocks were found strategically placed within the encampment," he added.

As the officers attempted to carry out their actions, the students worked to block a bus from the Travis County Sheriff's Department that transported the detainees to jail, which led the police to use tear gas and detonate two explosions to disperse the crowd.

After what happened, the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, stated through social media that the installation of this type of camp would not be tolerated and warned that the authorities would arrest those who tried to do so.

Virginia Commonwealth University Library

Another university institution that is in the midst of tensions due to pro-Palestinian protesters is Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), where a hundred protesters took over the Cabell Library building.

Emergency officials issued an urgent message instructing all students to seek shelter as violent clashes and riots have broken out on campus.

