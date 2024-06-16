Society

Texas: A shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in Austin leaves at least two dead and six injured

So far, police have not made any arrests. They are currently investigating whether there was more than one shooter.

ALEJANDRO BAñOS
June 16, 2024
A shooting during a Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock, a suburb of Austin, left at least two dead and six injured, including two minors.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect or suspects. No arrests have been made so far. 

The shooting occurred around 10:50 p.m. According to Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks, as reported by Fox News, a dispute broke out among several people. One of them allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire. Several victims were rushed to the hospital.

"It breaks your heart for a family that was coming out to enjoy their evening, and now their life is forever changed as a result of somebody who could care less about somebody else's life. That's so disappointing. Our goal is to put those folks behind bars and our goal is to get them put away for life," Banks said at a news conference.

Authorities are still searching for the perpetrators and investigating the specific reason behind the dispute that led to the shooting. So far, there have been two fatalities.

