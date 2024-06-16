Sports

Spain hits the ground running with a resounding 3-0 victory against Croatia

The captain of the Roja Álvaro Morata (28), Fabián Ruiz (32) and Dani Carvajal (45+2) were forced to rest, thus leaving the match before the stunned gaze of the Croatian public.

España da un golpe en la mesa con contundente triunfo por 3-0 frente a Croacia
(AFP)
AFP
June 16, 2024
2 minutes read

It was noted as one of the great duels of the first phase of the Euro Cup, and Spain, a contender for the title, had a resounding 3-0 victory against Croatia this Saturday at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

The Roja captain Álvaro Morata (28), Fabián Ruiz (32) and Dani Carvajal (45+2) left the match sentenced to rest half-time before the astonished gaze of the Croatian public, an overwhelming majority in the Berlin temple, the stage in which Jesse Owens achieved his feat against the Nazis at the 1936 Games.

Croatia, a semi-finalist in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, showed signs that the team has aged in this year and a half, in the image of its captain Luka Modric, who substituted with half an hour left after not having shined throughout the game.

Quite the opposite was seen of the Spanish child prodigy Lamine Yamal, who, at 16 years and 11 months, became the youngest soccer player to play in a European Championship, celebrating with a measured pass that Carvajal converted into the finishing touch.

Lamine Yamal and Bajrami make history

Albanian midfielder Nedim Bajrami also made history by scoring against Italy 23 seconds into the match, the fastest goal in the tournament's history.

The previous record was held by Russian Dmitri Kirichenko, who, in Euro 2004, opened the scoring against Greece after 67 seconds of the match.

Once the blow had been digested, the Azzurra, current European champions, came back with goals from Alessandro Bastoni (11) and Nicolo Barella (16).

However, Italy suffered until the end against the team coached by Brazilian Sylvinho, who, prior to this, was the Cinderella of the so-called 'Group of Death.'

In the 90th minute, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved what would have been Albania's tying goal, which would have brought their fans, the majority in the Dortmund temple, to ecstasy.

Before the match, fifty Italian "high-risk fans" were arrested in Dortmund for being in possession of "dangerous objects" and seeking "confrontations with Albanian fans," German police reported.

Spain and Italy, rivals in the next match, share the lead with 6 points in this group B.

Return to regular soccer

Spain's exhibition came one day after the perfect night experienced by host Germany, which beat Scotland 5-1 with a festive atmosphere in Munich.

Bayern Munich's usual stadium, filled with 65,000 spectators, paid tribute to Franz Beckenbauer, the great glory of national soccer. He died at the beginning of the year, with his widow escorting the Henri Delaunay trophy.

These first two days of the Euro Cup have been an exciting return to traditional soccer after the previous Euro Cup 2021, divided into eleven countries and marked by the pandemic, which forced it to be postponed for a year. And a 2022 Qatar World Cup moved to winter, at least somewhat decaffeinated.

In the second match of group A, played in the first round this Saturday, Switzerland beat Hungary 3-1 in Cologne.

If the great favorite for the title, France, does not debut until Monday, the 'Bleu' striker was talked about this Saturday, and not precisely because of soccer.

Topics:

Recommendation

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland

McIlroy and Cantlay start strong at the US Open, while Scheffler struggles

Boston Celtics-Dallas Mavericks. Tercer partido de las Finales de la NBA 2024.

Celtics halt Dallas' comeback and move within reach of NBA ring

Jerry West, exjugador de la NBA.

Jerry West, player who inspired the NBA logo, dies

Logo de los Juegos Olímpicos de París 2024. Imagen de archivo.

Giant military camp will host 4,500 soldiers in the heart of Paris for the Olympic Games

Eurocopa 2024.

Euro 2024: this is what you should know about the top European football tournament

Aleksander Ceferin, presidente de la UEFA, mostrando la designación de la sede de la UEFA EURO 2024.

Euro 2024 turns woke: UEFA adopts 2030 Agenda, will prioritize ESG criteria in the tournament

Luka Doncic, durante un partido con los Dallas Mavericks.

Celtics hold off Doncic to go up 2-0 in the NBA Finals

Alcaraz celebra en la final del Roland Garros contra Zverev.

Alcaraz wins his first French Open with comeback against Zverev

La USMNT, durante el primer partido de la Copa Oro de la CONCACAF.

The USMNT falls 5 to 1 against Colombia: "We were nowhere near the level we need to play at if we want to win games coming into Copa America"