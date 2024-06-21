Spain dominates Italy, advances to the round of 16 at the Euro

The team led by Luis de la Fuente won 1-0, although the margin could have been wider if it were not for a great performance by Donnarumma.

Spain became the second team to qualify for the round of 16 of the Euro, along with Germany, after defeating Italy by a narrow margin (1-0). The national team led by Luis de la Fuente was clearly superior to its rival throughout the game.

"There is no better team than us," said the Spanish coach as soon as the match ended. "I am happy, and it is a very important result, but nothing has been done yet. We're not going to lose our minds over flattery."

🔥 ¡¡𝗬𝗔 𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗠𝗢𝗦 𝗘𝗡 𝗢𝗖𝗧𝗔𝗩𝗢𝗦!! ¡¡VAMOOOS, EQUIPAZOOOO!! ❤️ Like y comparte si también te ilusionaste con esta @SEFutbol.#VamosEspaña | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/VrT8Wavltb — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) June 20, 2024

The only goal of the match was not the work of any Spanish player. In the 55th minute, Italian center back Riccardo Calafiori accidentally put the ball into his own goal after Gianluigi Donnarumma tipped away a deflection from Álvaro Morata.

Spain's margin of victory could have been wider if it weren't for the Italian goalkeeper, who had a spectacular performance.

With its victory against Italy, Spain has two victories in two games played, with four goals for and none against.

England misses its chance to punch a ticket to the round of 16

Another of the favorites to win the Euro is England, which missed its opportunity to advance early to the round of 16. The team led by Gareth Southgate tied against Denmark (1-1) despite leading for part of the game.

Harry Kane scored the goal for the English in the 18th minute after a play on the right wing by his teammate Kyle Walker.

Denmark reacted quickly. In the 34th minute, midfielder Morten Hjulmand equalized the score with a great shot from long distance, unstoppable for goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

England, the defending runners-up, will play for their place in the round of 16 against Slovenia in the third and final game of the group stage.