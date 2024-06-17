An exciting Sunday: American Bryson DeChambeau wins the U.S. Open after beating Rory McIlroy by one stroke

This is the second time that #38 in the rankings has won this historic major.

On a heart-stopping Sunday at the U.S. Open, the American Bryson DeChambeau tasted victory after beating, by just one stroke, the Northern Irishman Rory Mcllroy, who was on the verge of an epic comeback on Father's Day.

The day was intense, chaotic and locked-in from the start. At the Pinehurst track in North Carolina, DeChambeau quickly found himself in trouble after Mclloy erased #38's three-stroke lead which he came in with from the top of the rankings.

However, on the 18th hole, after McIlroy missed a vital short putt, DeChambeau managed to solidify his lead.

The American found himself in trouble again after hitting a drive to the left that left him under a tree, with a one-stroke lead. However, a spectacular half swing took him to a bunker 55 yards from the hole, a position from where he managed to place the ball four feet from the pin with another brilliant shot.

😳 😳 😳 Don't miss left. Or right. Or hit a tree. pic.twitter.com/9o63RGOJJ5 — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 16, 2024

A few centimeters from the hole DeChambeau hit a short but precise putt for victory with a -6. The American celebrated in style with a shout from the depths of his soul before acknowledging the crowd that had supported him for much of the day.

“One of the best moments of my life,” DeChambeau wrote about his historic shot, which led him to win his second U.S. Open after his first in 2020.

One of the best moments of my life pic.twitter.com/Fe1Pxkh1HF — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) June 16, 2024

This second victory was especially meaningful for DeChambeau since Pinehurst is where his hero, Payne Stewart, won the major 25 years ago.

This victory puts DeChambeau in a select group of golfers who have won multiple U.S. Opens before the age of 30, joining the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Ernie Els, Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka.

For his win, the American will also receive the highest check in the history of the majors: 4.3 million dollars.