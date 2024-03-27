Entertainment

Sony Pictures releases the first trailer for 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

The film, scheduled to premiere on June 7, will once again feature Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Imagen promocional proporcionada por Sony Pictures de 'Bad Boys 4: Ride or Die', protagonizada por Will Smith y Martin Lawrence.
(Sony Pictures Entertainment)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
March 27, 2024
1 minute read

Sony Pictures released the first trailer for "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" on Tuesday. The film, which is scheduled to premiere on June 7, will once again feature Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, who will return to play Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively, two detectives from the Miami Police Department:

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Billall Fallah, the fourth installment of the franchise will feature Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, Rhea Seehorn and Joe Pantoliano. The cast, Variety reports, will also be joined by Tiffany Haddish, whose role has not yet been revealed to the public.

This new film will once again be full of action and the comic touch that it is known for. However, it will have a new twist. This time, it will not be Mike and Marcus who chase the criminals, but rather they will be the ones who are on the run.

'Bad Boys,' a saga that lasts more than two decades

"Bad Boys: Ride or Die" will be the fourth feature film in the film saga that Michael Bay began in 1995. That year, the first film was released, which was followed by a sequel, titled "Bad Boys II," which, also directed by Bay, hit the big screen in 2003.

Fans had to wait almost two decades to see Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their roles as the two Miami police officers. This was in 2023, when Adil El Arbi and Billall Fallah took over from Michael Bay and directed "Bad Boys for Life," the third film in the saga that was released in 2020.

Now, on June 7, the two will return as directors of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," the fourth film in the saga that, announced by the star actors themselves this past January, will bring back the famous detectives again, but this time with the tables turned on them.

Topics:

