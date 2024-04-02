Uncategorized

Several injured and one child arrested in a shooting at a school in Finland

Police responded to the attack that took place at the Viertola school in Vantaa, a suburb of the capital Helsinki. The alleged shooter is a 12-year-old boy.

Multiple individuals sustained injuries in a Tuesday morning shooting at a Finnish primary school, with Finnish police later announcing the arrest of a suspect, as reported by the country's Northern European media outlets.

The shooting took place at the Viertola school in Vantaa, a suburb of the capital, Helsinki, which has about 800 students from first to ninth grade and a staff of about 90 workers. Police said the shooting had injured an unknown number of people and that a suspect had been detained.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 9 a.m., according to police in the Eastern Uusimaa region. Authorities asked residents of the area to keep away from the school and stay inside their homes.

The shooter, a 12-year-old boy

As it became known as the hours went by, it was a 12-year-old boy who opened fire at the school; while the authorities said that the wounded are three other minors.

The images shown by the Finnish newspaper Iltalehti show the arrest of the suspect, with two policemen holding the minor lying face down and the weapon with which he allegedly carried out the attack at the school.

Parents of children attending the school told Finnish media that the shooting had taken place in a classroom, and said they had spoken to their children on the phone. The children were kept in the classrooms and numerous parents came to the school, where they were attended to by the police, according to public television Yle and reported by AFP.

