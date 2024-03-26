World

Russia extends detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich until June 30

The reporter was imprisoned on March 29, 2023 after being accused of espionage.

Evan Gershkovich, periodista del The Wall Street Journal encarcelado en Rusia.
(Cordon Press)
March 26, 2024
(AFP) A Russian court extended the preventive detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich until June 30. He was arrested a year ago on accusations of espionage that he denies.

"The Moscow City Court considered the petition of the preliminary investigation authorities and extended the period of detention in relation to Evan Gershkovich until June 30," the press service of the Moscow courts wrote on Telegram.

Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter who previously worked for AFP in Moscow, was detained on March 29, 2023 by the FSB, the Russian security service, while reporting in Yekaterinburg in the Ural Mountains.

The reporter is accused of espionage, a crime that can lead to 20 years in prison. He denies the accusations, as do U.S. authorities, The Wall Street Journal and those close to him.

Russia has never publicly presented evidence of the accusations, and the entire process has been performed under secrecy. A date his trial has also not been indicated at this time.

Lynne Tracy, U.S. ambassador in Moscow, stated Tuesday that this extension is "particularly painful," since this week marks one year since his detention.

"It is time for the Russian government to let Evan go," the ambassador said in a statement.

