Richard Lewis, 'Prince of Pain' and star of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' dies at 76

Comedian Richard Lewis, known as "The Prince of Pain," died at the age of 76 from a heart attack months after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Lewis died at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday although his publicist, Jeff Abraham, announced the news on Wednesday to the Hollywood media.

Richard Lewis announced in April 2023 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's and was retiring from comedy. His last appearance was in the 12th season of the sitcom "Curb Your Enthusiasm," currently airing on HBO. Stars of the series such as Larry David had some words of remembrance for the comedian. In a statement, David mourned the loss of "a brother."

Lewis rose to fame in the 1980s and became known for his dark, neurotic and self-deprecating humor. He played, among others, Marty Gold in the ABC series "Anything But Love," alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, and the flamboyant Prince John in "Robin Hood: Men In Tights," directed by Mel Brooks. Although his most remembered role for the new generation is the semi-parodic version of himself in "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

HBO said in a statement: "We are heartbroken to learn that Richard Lewis has passed away. His comedic brilliance, wit and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and Curb Your Enthusiasm families. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and all the fans who could count on Richard to brighten their days with laughter."

Comedy Central named Lewis one of the 50 greatest comedians of all time, and GQ magazine included him on its list of the most influential comedians of the 20th century.