Economy

Rental prices increase by 5.3% compared to 2023

The rental rate has not stopped climbing. The constant increase in costs affects half of the owners and tenants in the country, who face difficulties paying for housing.

Los estados más baratos para comprar una casa.
Voz Media (Pixabay - Canva)
VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
June 14, 2024
2 minutes read

Rental prices have skyrocketed. According to data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, rental prices have increased 5.3% compared to the same period last year.

Another similar index (called landlord rental equivalent) intended to measure the cost of housing for landlords also increased 5.7% compared to 2023.

Cpi by Veronica Silveri

Every day it is more difficult to pay for a home

High and rising prices make it more difficult every day for citizens to pay rent or a mortgage to own a home.

A survey conducted by Qualtrics in February 2024 and reviewed by Voz Media revealed that half of the country's homeowners and renters (49.9%) face difficulties making their housing payment. Many of them make great sacrifices to be able to meet their basic financial commitments.

Although the study explained that the most common sacrifice was not taking vacations or taking fewer vacations, many expressed having more severe problems making payments related to their homes.

More than one-third of homeowners and renters (34.5%) who struggle to afford housing indicated that they skipped vacations in the past year in order to afford their monthly costs.But many people who struggle to afford housing made more serious sacrifices: 22% skipped meals and 20.7% worked extra hours at their job. A similar share (20.6%) sold belongings.

Additionally, more than one in six people (17.9%) who struggle to afford a home borrowed money from friends or family. Meanwhile, 17.6% dipped into their retirement savings. More than one in seven (15.6%) delayed or skipped medical treatments.

Redfin economic research leader Chen Zhao detailed:

Housing has become so financially burdensome in America that some families can no longer afford other essentials, including food and medical care, and have been forced to make major sacrifices, work overtime and ask others for money so they can cover their monthly costs.

Inflation drops only 0.1 points

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 3.3% last May. The figure marked a small drop compared to April (when it stood at 3.4%):

The all items index rose 3.3 percent for the 12 months ending May, a smaller increase than the 3.4-percent increase for the 12 months ending April.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.2% to 3.4% in May. Energy stood at 3.7% and food at 2.1%.

The all items less food and energy index rose 3.4 percent over the last 12 months. The energy index increased 3.7 percent for the 12 months ending May. The food index increased 2.1 percent over the last year.

The energy index also increased by 3.7% in the last year. Gasoline rose 2.2% and electricity 5.9%.

Topics:

Recommendation

El mercado laboral se debilita: el paro aumenta y el crecimiento del empleo se ralentiza

Applications for unemployment benefits soar to 242,000, the highest since August 2023

Entrada al parque de atracciones Walt Disney World Resort situado en Florida.

Disney and DeSantis officially bury the hatchet: The entertainment giant's expansion plan is finally approved

Jerome Powell, presidente de la Reserva Federal / Cordon Press.

Federal Reserve maintains interest rates despite the moderation of inflation

Sede del edificio de Paramount Global situado en Nueva York.

Goodbye to the merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media: Shari Redstone halts negotiations at the last minute

Logo de la empresa FedEx durante el torneo de golf que se celebró en Memphis en agosto de 2023.

Europe: FedEx to cut up to 2,000 jobs to reduce costs

Alimentación, comida, supermercado, inflación.

More than a quarter of Americans give up a plate of food a day due to high prices

Economía

Inflation only fell one-tenth in May and stood at 3.3%

Familia abrazada

The five most expensive states to raise a child

Wall Street

Wall Street sees stocks drop a day before the Fed announcement and release of inflation data