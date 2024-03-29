Public safety crisis in Washington, DC, forces authorities to backtrack on soft-on-crime policies

In the face of an unprecedented increase in homicides, a new law increases penalties for robbery and firearm offenses.

A new public safety bill underway in Washington, D.C. The D.C. Council approved a bill that increases penalties for robbery and firearm offenses.

With the new bill, which was presented in response to police demands, the nation's capital reverses a series of progressive penal reforms which were implemented a few years ago that reduced penalties for criminals and which resulted in a 25-year increase in homicides.

Mayor Muriel Bowser signed the bill, which was proclaimed an emergency:

We are a city that is committed to creating opportunity and that believes in second chances, but we will not tolerate violence and we will not tolerate criminal activity that disrupts our sense of safety and our ability to build thriving neighborhoods.

The content of the law

Parts of the rule were proposed by Bowser in the fall. The law makes organized retail theft a felony and restores the declaration by the chief of police of so-called drug-free zones (with high crime rates):

"[The Metropolitan Police Department] has for the last several weeks been analyzing data," Bowser stated referring to drug-free zones. "I know the chief will make some decisions based on that data on where to deploy that tool immediately."

The law also gives officers new permission to observe body camera footage before writing incident reports and authorizes officers to collect DNA from suspects before they are convicted. Bowser's office stated in a release:

The provisions in this bill will provide crucial tools to police and to prosecutors as we collectively work together to hold those who commit crimes in our community accountable ... And we are particularly grateful that the Council listened to our arguments related to DNA collection and developed a compromise position that allows for the earlier collection of DNA.

The rule also gives more power to judges to jail those suspected of committing violent crimes until their trial, and minors can also be detained longer.

Crime crisis in DC

Although crime is down this year, Washington, D.C., has been suffering from an unprecedented crime crisis for years. In 2023, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah testified before the House Judiciary subcommittee that violent crime was a "crisis" in the city.

Metropolitan Police Department statistics revealed that last year that a total of 274 homicides were recorded, a 35% increase over 2022. Robberies also increased by 67%, property crimes by 24% and total violent crimes by 39%.

Likewise, in mid-2023, police reported that murders were up 20% over 2022 representing the highest figure on record in more than two decades. The D.C. Police Union noted in a post on X that "this is the earliest date by which the city reached this marker since 2003."

Crime data from the department's website shows that we are on track to exceed 200 homicides for the third consecutive year. Homicides in District 6 have increased 133% this year. This year alone there have been 321 car thefts in DC, a 57% increase over last year.

🚨 BREAKING: Today, our Nation’s Capital suffered its 100th homicide this year. In 2022, 100 homicides didn’t occurred until June 24. In 2021, it was July 10. ⚠️ Over the past 10 years, this grim marker occurred around October 25, on average.@G_Pem: “This increase in crime is… pic.twitter.com/gg4FxFZ30b — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) June 7, 2023

Police personnel at historic low, and the city is the 'least desirable' place to live

The number of serving officers is at its lowest level in 50 years (with only 3,200 sworn officers). More than 210 police officers have left their posts so far in 2023. D.C. Police Union Chairman Gregg Pemberton concluded:

Resignations are now outpacing retirements, and recruiting numbers are abysmal. Without serious efforts to repeal this legislation, this situation will only continue to get worse.

The crime crisis, coupled with poor housing affordability and the high cost of living, has also caused Washington, D.C., to be named the "least desirable" in the country to live, according to a new survey from Home Bay:

Rural (21%) and suburban (24%) residents agree that the District is the most undesirable city. ... About 20% of Americans say D.C. is one of the worst places to live.