Panamanian judge orders the arrest of former President Martinelli one day after his disqualification as a candidate for elections in May

The measure is linked to the recent sentencing of the former president to more than a decade in prison for money laundering.

A Panamanian court issued an arrest warrant for former president Ricardo Martinelli, who is currently taking refuge in the Nicaraguan embassy. The warrant is related to his recent conviction for money laundering in the case known as "New Business."

The order comes from the Second Liquidator Court of Criminal Cases judge, who previously sentenced Martinelli to more than ten years in prison and fined him $19.2 million for the irregular purchase of a media conglomerate during his term (2009-2014).

Candidate's disqualification

The arrest warrant comes just a day after Panamanian electoral authorities disqualified Martinelli from running as a presidential candidate in the elections in May.

The 71-year-old former president aspired to return to govern Panama as of 2024, but now, his running mate, former Foreign Minister José Raúl Mulino, could replace him on the ballot of the Realizando Metas and Alianza parties after being authorized by the Electoral Tribunal.

Refuge in the Nicaraguan embassy

The former president took refuge in the Nicaraguan embassy in Panama after his country's Supreme Court rejected an appeal seeking to overturn his conviction.

Daniel Ortega's regime granted him asylum after Martinelli argued that he was being persecuted for political reasons and that his life was in danger. The former president remains in the embassy because Panama has denied him a travel document to leave the diplomatic headquarters and go to Nicaragua.

The United States banned him from entering the country

Earlier this year, the United States banned Martinelli from entering the country due to his involvement in corruption cases, as confirmed by the Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.

The United States is committed to imposing costs on corrupt officials who undermine democracy and the rule of law. Today we announce the designation of former Panamanian President Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Berrocal for his involvement in significant corruption. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 26, 2023

Another case against Martinelli

The former president is under the spotlight of another legal process scheduled for July 2024, linked to alleged bribes from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht during his presidential term between 2009 and 2014. This case also involves former President Juan Carlos Varela (2014-2019) and former Minister of Public Works Carlos Dubois.