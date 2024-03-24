Society

Ozempic: Most Americans believe the drug should only be used to treat health problems

Despite being a diabetes medication, the reason the drug has become popular is for weight loss.

Ozempic
(Flickr)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
March 24, 2024
1 minute read

Ozempic is a prescription injectable medicine that is used, along with diet and exercise, to improve blood sugar (glucose) levels in adults with Type 2 diabetes to reduce the risk of serious cardiovascular risks such as heart attack, stroke, brain damage and death. It is designed for adults who suffer from this type of diabetes with confirmed heart disease, according to its official website.

Despite being a diabetes medication, the reason why the drug has become popular is for weight loss. Personalities such as Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey and Elon Musk have confirmed that they used it to lose weight. This has generated concern among society because more and more people who do not have health problems are using the drug.

"By contrast, just 12% of those familiar with these drugs say they are good options for people who want to lose weight but do not have a weight-related health condition. A far larger share (62%) say these drugs are not good options for people without a weight-related health condition, while 26% aren’t sure," explained a survey conducted by Pew Research.

The study also warned about the shortage of the drug due to its unauthorized use. "Demand for Ozempic and Wegovy has led to supply shortages, raising concerns about off-label use and impacting people who rely on these drugs to manage their health conditions," highlighted Pew Research .

Some experts have heralded drugs like Ozempic as a breakthrough for treating obesity in America and a catalyst for changing the way excess weight conditions are understood.

In that sense, the study recalled that Ozempic belongs to a class of medications called GLP-1 agonists that control blood sugar levels and suppress appetite. Ozempic is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of diabetes.

The boom in popularity of Ozempic and other similar drugs has become part of a broader societal discusion about weight and the factors that shape it, including behavior, environment and genetics.

Meanwhile, about three-quarters of Americans say they have heard a lot or a little about Ozempic and other similar weight-loss medications. Of those surveyed, only 16% of those familiar with this drug believe it will do a lot or quite a bit to reduce obesity, while 35% believe it will do some and 33% expect it will do little or nothing at all to reduce obesity in the world.

Topics:

Recommendation

Tiroteo durante la celebración de los Kansas City Chiefs.

Third man charged with murder in shooting during Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration

Imagen proporcionada por el Departamento de Policía de Murrieta, en California, con sospechosos tapados con cabezas de Lego.

Lego heads: Murrieta Police Department's (California) innovative strategy to protect suspects' identities

Riley STrain

Police find Riley Strain's body in Cumberland River

Freddy Iván Jandres-Parada reseladi

Freddy Ivan Jandres-Parada, leader of La Mara Salvatrucha, arrested in California after 4 years on the run

Vista hacia el sur a lo largo de la Ruta Estatal 312 de Maryland (Avenida Central) en Seward Road en Ridgely, Condado de Caroline, Maryland

Mystery in Maryland: a small town suspended all police officers and residents want to know why

Robinho durante

Robinho, arrested in Brazil to pay a sentence for rape

La Corte Suprema escuchará la apelación de inmunidad de Trump a finales de abril, retrasando aún más el juicio de subversión electoral del fiscal Jack Smith

Trump asks MAGA supporters for generous donations to show he can pay the massive $464 million bond in New York

La fiscal Letitia James ya se está preparando para incautarle las propiedades a Trump

Attorney General Letitia James is already preparing to seize Trump's properties

Cirujanos realizan en el Hospital General de Massachusetts el primer trasplante de riñón de cerdo modificado genéticamente a un ser humano vivo.

Boston hospital transplants genetically modified pig kidney into a human for the first time in history