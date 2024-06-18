Office of the Director of National Intelligence celebrates Pride month with rainbow manicures and LGBT flag crochet courses

Rep. Mike Waltz confirmed the authenticity of a document obtained by The Daily Wire that describes the activities planned for the month, calling it "a virtue signal to the progressive Left."

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) is celebrating Pride month by offering and encouraging employees to "paint their nails" rainbow, participate in a "Pride Ally Challenge" and learn to crochet the LGBT flag, among other activities.

The ODNI, an agency that supervises the rest of the I.C., components of the CIA, the FBI, the NSA and intelligence in every branch of the military, published a document obtained by The Daily Wire that describes the activities that will take place during work hours to celebrate Pride month:

For nail painting, we’ll have our pro team of FVEY artistes ready to decorate you ready for Pride Month, with the option of celebrating pride or trans flag colors. ... If you don’t normally paint your nails, or have never done so, all the better! We’ll do everything for you, and you might just love it. What better way to show your allyship to the community?

Pride activities