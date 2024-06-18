Society

Office of the Director of National Intelligence celebrates Pride month with rainbow manicures and LGBT flag crochet courses

Rep. Mike Waltz confirmed the authenticity of a document obtained by The Daily Wire that describes the activities planned for the month, calling it "a virtue signal to the progressive Left."

VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
June 18, 2024
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) is celebrating Pride month by offering and encouraging employees to "paint their nails" rainbow, participate in a "Pride Ally Challenge" and learn to crochet the LGBT flag, among other activities.

The ODNI, an agency that supervises the rest of the I.C., components of the CIA, the FBI, the NSA and intelligence in every branch of the military, published a document obtained by The Daily Wire that describes the activities that will take place during work hours to celebrate Pride month:

For nail painting, we’ll have our pro team of FVEY artistes ready to decorate you ready for Pride Month, with the option of celebrating pride or trans flag colors. ... If you don’t normally paint your nails, or have never done so, all the better! We’ll do everything for you, and you might just love it. What better way to show your allyship to the community?

Pride activities

One of the events, called "Nails & Crafts," encouraged employees to paint their nails and also featured crochet lessons in which officers were taught how to make Pride flags.

Prior to this activity, officers listened to a talk by “guest speaker” A.C. Dumlao, a “transgender non-binary first-generation Filipinx-American activist and educator.” According to his "Call Me They" website, Dumlao "is dedicated to providing representation to queer and trans youth in the global majority."

The document noted:

AC will lead a discussion focused on transgender, non-binary, and gender diverse identities, [and] where we are today with trans rights and ending discrimination.

The "Pride Ally Challenge" is another event. According to the text, it took agents on a "guided journey to learn more about the LGBTQ+ community and empower you to become a better, more well-informed ally" through 20 daily activities.

The office also hosted a “Walk with Pride” event. Employees were invited to "show your support for the LGBTQIA+ community" during the walk. The document asks agents to "be sure to sport your pride swag!"

‘A virtue signal to the progressive Left’

Rep. Mike Waltz, a member of the House Select Committee on Intelligence and a former veteran who fought in the Green Berets, confirmed the authenticity of the document. Likewise, he pointed out that it is another sign that the Biden administration is not doing its job:

It just shows where this administration’s priorities continue to be, which is a virtue signal to the progressive Left, rather than staying focused on lethality, effective intelligence collection, and keeping America safe. … It’s just a total misplacement of priorities, and it comes from the top, and it comes from highly politicized political appointees, by political appointees that are pushing an agenda.

