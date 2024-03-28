Society

New York: Sergeants' union rejects presence of anti-police politicians at NYPD Officer Diller's funeral

The president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association attacked Adrienne Adams and Jumaane Williams for their stances in favor of defunding the police.

New York City police officers.
(Wikimedia Commons -Anthony Quintano)
JUAN PEñA
March 28, 2024
1 minute read

The Sergeants Benevolent Association, a New York City police union, told The New York Post that the presence of anti-police politicians at NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller's funeral was unwanted.

Specifically, the president of the association, Vincent Vallelong, focused on Adrienne Adams and Jumaane Williams, two politicians with positions on the city council who appeared at the funeral of the police officer shot to death this week.

"Adrienne Adams, Jumaane Williams and their cohorts should stay home. They detest cops and have no appreciation for what they do. They should stay home and not pretend they are grieving. They have caused enough heartbreak and destruction," Vallelong told The New York Post.

These statements come after a public letter written by the sergeants' union blaming politicians related to the defund the police movement as responsible for the death of Jonathan Diller. "“They are as morally responsible for PO Diller’s death as the career criminal who pulled the trigger."

Vallelong lashed out at City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams for not opposing bills targeting the New York Police Department, and for the way City Council has managed they city's police. Williams was one of the main voices in favor of defunding the police during the protests against the force that shook the city in 2020. The Democrat then opposed Mayor de Blasio and threatened to block the city's budget law if anti-police measures were not carried out in New York.

The criticism of progressive politicians comes at a tense time in New York. The continued public safety crisis in the city, and especially in the subway system, forced Governor Kathy Hochul to deploy additional law enforcement and members of the National Guard in the city with the aim of fighting crime.

Topics:

Recommendation

El puente Francis Scott Key colapsado se encuentra encima del buque portacontenedores Dali en Baltimore

Authorities recovered two bodies at the Baltimore bridge collapse site

El buque mercante Dali colisionó contra un puente en Baltimore, provocando el derrumbe parcial de este.

Search efforts for missing continue after the collision of the Dali ship against Baltimore bridge

Gleen Yougkin

Virginia: Governor Youngkin vetoes Democratic ban on assault rifles

Imagen de archivo del campus de la UC Berkeley, universidad en la que un grupo de padres pagó a una empresa privada para aumentar la seguridad.

Group of UC Berkeley parents hires private security company to protect their children

Ganadores del Mega Millions

Mega Millions: Single ticket wins over $1.1 billion, the fifth largest in history

Cuba Gooding Jr.

Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of sexual abuse in trial against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Montaje del presidente Biden sobre un grupo de inmigrantes vigilado por agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza.

The Biden administration boasts about welcoming a record-breaking 10 million immigrants in 2023

Haley se queda corta y Trump logra otro enorme triunfo electoral en New Hampshire

Donald Trump sells 'God Bless The USA' Bibles to "Make America Pray Again"

Parte de la estructura de acero del puente Francis Scott Key se encuentra encima del buque portacontenedores Dali después de que el puente colapsara en Baltimore

Coast Guard temporarily suspends search for six missing after Baltimore bridge collapse, presumed dead