New York: Sergeants' union rejects presence of anti-police politicians at NYPD Officer Diller's funeral

The president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association attacked Adrienne Adams and Jumaane Williams for their stances in favor of defunding the police.

The Sergeants Benevolent Association, a New York City police union, told The New York Post that the presence of anti-police politicians at NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller's funeral was unwanted.

Specifically, the president of the association, Vincent Vallelong, focused on Adrienne Adams and Jumaane Williams, two politicians with positions on the city council who appeared at the funeral of the police officer shot to death this week.

"Adrienne Adams, Jumaane Williams and their cohorts should stay home. They detest cops and have no appreciation for what they do. They should stay home and not pretend they are grieving. They have caused enough heartbreak and destruction," Vallelong told The New York Post.

The SBA will #NEVERFORGET the courage, dedication & ultimate sacrifice of Police Officer Jonathan Diller. You will be forever in our hearts with respect, admiration & gratitude. pic.twitter.com/xegnUq7auc — Sergeants Benevolent Association (@sbanypd) March 26, 2024

These statements come after a public letter written by the sergeants' union blaming politicians related to the defund the police movement as responsible for the death of Jonathan Diller. "“They are as morally responsible for PO Diller’s death as the career criminal who pulled the trigger."

Vallelong lashed out at City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams for not opposing bills targeting the New York Police Department, and for the way City Council has managed they city's police. Williams was one of the main voices in favor of defunding the police during the protests against the force that shook the city in 2020. The Democrat then opposed Mayor de Blasio and threatened to block the city's budget law if anti-police measures were not carried out in New York.

The criticism of progressive politicians comes at a tense time in New York. The continued public safety crisis in the city, and especially in the subway system, forced Governor Kathy Hochul to deploy additional law enforcement and members of the National Guard in the city with the aim of fighting crime.