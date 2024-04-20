New Bitcoin halving: What is it and why is it generating so much interest?

Cryptocurrency expert Leo Beltrán spoke with Voz Media about this important event that happens every four years and could cause the price of Bitcoin to reach new highs.

On October 19, the Bitcoin halving took place. This long-awaited event happens once every four years and reduces miners’ compensation rewards by half. They are the ones who maintain the system through specialized equipment.

Cryptocurrency expert Leo Beltrán told Voz Media what halving is. He explained that although many people are hoping that this event will help the price of Bitcoin reach new highs, it may not necessarily happen, since it is not the only factor that influences its price.

Beltrán also provided important advice about everything you need to know before investing in cryptocurrencies.