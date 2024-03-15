Nathan Wade, the prosecutor who had a relationship with Fani Willis, resigned from his position so that the trial against Trump can continue

A judge ruled that either he or the Fulton County District Attorney must set aside from the case against the former president to allow the judicial process to continue.

This Friday, Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor who collaborated with the Fulton County District Attorney's Office in the case of alleged electoral interference in Georgia against Donald Trump, submitted his resignation. This occurred after a judge determined that either he or District Attorney Fani Willis should drop the case to allow the judicial process against the former president to move forward.

After Judge Scott McAfee determined that Willis and Wade had a "tremendous lapse in judgment" for having an inappropriate romantic relationship while working on the case against Trump, the judge ruled that the district attorney could step aside, along with her office, and refer the indictment to the Prosecutor's Council for reassignment. Alternatively, Wade could withdraw, allowing the case to proceed without his presence or remuneration distracting or compromising the merits of the case.

Wade was the one who chose to step aside, saying in his letter that he was doing so "in the interest of democracy, in dedication to the American public, and to move this case forward as quickly as possible." He added, "I am proud of the work our team has accomplished in investigating, indicting and litigating this case. Seeking justice for the people of Georgia and the United States, and being part of the effort to ensure that the rule of law and democracy are preserved, has been the honor of a lifetime."

As expected, Willis accepted the resignation and praised Wade's "professionalism and dignity" in his response letter.

NEW: Fulton County DA Fani Willis has accepted the resignation of her deputy Nathan Wade, per letter, a move which allows her to continue on the case — pic.twitter.com/UgjnE7rb4q — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) March 15, 2024

Trump lawyers criticize McAfee's decision

Although Wade's resignation could be considered a victory for the former president, Trump's legal team was not satisfied that the court did not adequately weigh Willis and Wade's procedural misconduct, including financial benefits and false testimonials about the beginning of their personal relationship.

Steve Sadow, Trump's lawyer, announced that they will use "all legal options available" to dismiss the case.