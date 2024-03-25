Mountain lion that killed 21-year-old hiker in Northern California captured and killed

The animal carried out the first fatal attack of this species on humans in two decades. In addition, it also attacked his 18-year-old brother, who is seriously injured.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, California, announced this Sunday that they had captured and killed a mountain lion that was near the mountains in Northern California. A subsequent analysis of the animal's DNA by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) confirmed that the euthanized specimen was the same one that, a day earlier, brutally attacked and killed a 21-year-old hiker.

NEWS RELEASE: DNA is a Match in Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in El Dorado County https://t.co/yiyF3kln20 — California Department of Fish and Wildlife (@CaliforniaDFW) March 25, 2024

It all happened this Saturday. That day, two brothers, one 21 years old and the other 18, decided to go on an excursion in the mountains located in northern California. It is an area where, according to the Mountain Lion Foundation, about 4,500 mountain lions live.

First fatal puma attack in more than two decades

However, no fatal attacks had been recorded in two decades. Until now. The El Dorado Sheriff's Department, in California, announced just after noon on Saturday that a species of this animal had attacked two young people and that one of them, unfortunately, had died as a result of the attack:

His 18-year-old brother also suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive the mountain lion attack. The authorities have not yet revealed the identity of any of the two young people attacked by the animal.