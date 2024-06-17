Morgan Freeman's criticism of Black History Month: 'I detest it. My history is American history'

It is not the first time that the renowned 87-year-old actor has expressed disapproval of the idea. In the past, he assured that the best way to eradicate racism is to "stop talking about it."

Morgan Freeman once again criticized the commemoration of Black History Month. In an interview in Variety, the renowned 87-year-old actor declared: "My history is American history."

II detest it. The mere idea of it. ... This whole idea makes my teeth itch. It’s not right. ... My history is American history. It’s the one thing in this world I am interested in, beyond making money, having a good time and getting enough sleep.

Freeman: The best way to eradicate racism is to 'stop talking about it'

It is not the first time that the Oscar-winning actor has expressed his rejection of this narrative. In 2023, he referred to Black History Month as an "insult," as well as criticizing the use of the term "African American":

I don’t subscribe to that title. Black people have had different titles all the way back to the n-word and I do not know how these things get such a grip, but everyone uses "African American." What does it really mean?

Back in 2005, Freeman first described the idea of ​​a month dedicated to black history as "ridiculous."

At that moment the controversy began, since the actor assured that the best way to eradicate racism is to "stop talking about it.":

I am going to stop calling you a white man, and I’m going to ask you to stop calling me a black man. ... I don’t want a Black History Month. Black history is American history.