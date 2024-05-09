Mexico: the alleged murderer of two Australian surfers and one American is prosecuted

A Mexican judge ordered this Wednesday to prosecute the main suspect in the murder of two Australian surfers and one American in the state of Baja California. The information was confirmed by the Attorney General's Office of the state of Baja California.

"For the crime of forced disappearance committed by individuals, the Baja California Attorney General's Office managed to be linked to the process of Jesús Gerardo 'N', alias El Kekas, who will remain in preventive detention after his involvement in the crime committed to the detriment of two brothers of Australian origin and an American in Ensenada," the Prosecutor's Office explained in a statement.

Likewise, media such as the BBC reported that El Kekas' girlfriend told the court that her boyfriend confessed to having killed the three foreigners after returning home. "The court heard the 23-year-old girl tell investigators that Jesús had appeared at her house on April 28 and told her that he had done something to 'three gringos,'" the BBC reported.

According to AFP, El Kekas was arrested hours after the crime against the surfers. According to authorities, the motive for the crime was the theft of a vehicle:

It was established that during the afternoon of Saturday, April 27 and the morning of Sunday, April 28, 2024, in the area known as Punta San José, in the town of Santo Tomás, while the foreigners were camping, they were surprised by Jesús Gerardo, and other people, with the intention of stealing their vehicle and, due to the reaction of the victims, deprived them of their lives.

The young people disappeared on April 27 and their bodies were recovered on the afternoon of Friday, May 3, from the bottom of a 50 foot well a short distance from their campsite, according to the Baja California State Prosecutor's Office. This same organization confirmed, two days later, that the bodies belonged to the three missing surfers. A fact that they were able to verify after the relatives identified the bodies, as reported by the state prosecutor's office in a press release :

The prosecution confirms that the bodies found in the well in the area known as La Bocanada, south of Ensenada, correspond to those named Jake and Callum, of Australian origin, as well as the American Carter.

Meanwhile, El Kekas is not the only suspect who could be related to the crime. The Attorney General's Office also reported that two other people, a man and a woman, were also arrested on other charges but do not rule out that they also participated in the murder of the three surfers:

Meanwhile, two more people, a man and a woman, remain in preventive detention for federal crimes and it is not ruled out that they could be directly or indirectly related to this case.