'Mayeya,' leader of Tren de Aragua, convicted in Colombia

The gang leader was charged with the murder of four people, whose bodies were dismembered, put in plastic bags and abandoned in different parts of Bogota.

Yofren Javier Guedez, AKA "Mayeya," one of the alleged ringleaders of the Tren de Aragua criminal gang, was sentenced to 26 years in prison in Colombia. The information was confirmed by the Colombian Attorney General's Office in a statement.

Mayeya was convicted of the murder of four people, whose bodies were dismembered, put in plastic bags and abandoned in different parts of Bogota, the Colombian capital.

"A criminal judge sentenced him to 26 years in prison for the crimes of aggravated homicide, torture, and concealment, alteration or destruction of evidence. The sentence must be served in a prison," the Attorney General's Office wrote in a statement posted on X.

Un fiscal de la Seccional #Bogotá acreditó que alias Mayeya participó en el asesinato de cuatro personas en un bar de la localidad de Chapinero, en hechos ocurridos el 4 de septiembre de 2022. Las víctimas fueron desmembradas y los cuerpos distribuidos en 15 bolsas plásticas que,… pic.twitter.com/UdoTNYDzaj — Fiscalía Colombia (@FiscaliaCol) March 17, 2024

In this regard, the Attorney General's Office explained that "a prosecutor from the Bogota Section proved that Mayeya participated in the murder of four people in a bar in the Chapinero district, in events that occurred on Sept. 4, 2022."

Analysis of security camera videos, testimonies and other evidence showed that this Venezuelan citizen was also involved in intimidating shopkeepers and sex workers in the sector of La 38, in Kennedy, in the southwest of the city.