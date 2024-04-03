Lizzo takes back what she said and claims she is "not gonna quit music"

A few days ago, Lizzo exploded and claimed that she was calling it "quits." On Tuesday, after thinking about it, the singer took back what she said and claimed that she is "not quitting music." She did so in a post on Instagram. She said that she will no longer give "negative energy" attention and assured that she will continue making music.

Lizzo took a few days but, in the end, the singer took back what she said and assured that she is not going to give up "the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting with people." The singer dispelled rumors that she was quitting her career:

I want to make this video because I just need to clarify, when I say ‘I quit,’ I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention. What I’m not gonna quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people.

The singer went on to share how she felt about the last couple of days. She has faced scrutiny ever since several of her former dancers announced they were suing her for sexual harassment. Lizzo says that what she experienced was "that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive" and it was that same feeling that caused her to announce that she was quitting:

If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people win, negative comments win, then I've done even more than I could've hoped for.

Lizzo concluded her statement by saying that the love she has received from her fans encouraged her to continue making music since she feels that what she does is worth it: "The love that I've received ... means more than you know," stated the singer.