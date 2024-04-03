Entertainment

Lizzo takes back what she said and claims she is "not gonna quit music"

The singer posted on Instagram that she is abandoning "negative energy," not her career.

Lizzo actuando en el escenario Pyramid en el festival de Glastonbury. La cantante se enfrenta a una importante demanda por acoso sexual y crear un ambiente de trabajo hostil.
(Cordon Press)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
April 3, 2024
1 minute read

A few days ago, Lizzo exploded and claimed that she was calling it "quits." On Tuesday, after thinking about it, the singer took back what she said and claimed that she is "not quitting music." She did so in a post on Instagram. She said that she will no longer give "negative energy" attention and assured that she will continue making music.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Lizzo took a few days but, in the end, the singer took back what she said and assured that she is not going to give up "the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting with people." The singer dispelled rumors that she was quitting her career:

I want to make this video because I just need to clarify, when I say ‘I quit,’ I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention. What I’m not gonna quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people.

The singer went on to share how she felt about the last couple of days. She has faced scrutiny ever since several of her former dancers announced they were suing her for sexual harassment. Lizzo says that what she experienced was "that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive" and it was that same feeling that caused her to announce that she was quitting:

If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people win, negative comments win, then I've done even more than I could've hoped for.

Lizzo concluded her statement by saying that the love she has received from her fans encouraged her to continue making music since she feels that what she does is worth it: "The love that I've received ... means more than you know," stated the singer.

Topics:

Recommendation

Fotograma de la película La pasión de Cristo, una de las propuestas audiovisuales para ver durante el tiempo de Pascua.

The best movies to celebrate Easter

Shakira, en Times Square.

Shakira surprises 40,000 fans with pop-up concert in Times Square

Imagen promocional proporcionada por Sony Pictures de 'Bad Boys 4: Ride or Die', protagonizada por Will Smith y Martin Lawrence.

Sony Pictures releases the first trailer for 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

Shakira

'Women no longer cry': Shakira presents her latest album with new collaborations

Fotograma de uno de los tráilers promocionales de la segunda temporada de 'House of the Dragon', la nueva tanda de episodios que llegarán a HBO Max el próximo 16 de junio de 2024.

HBO Max releases two new trailers for the second season of 'House of the Dragon'

Jennifer López | Cordon Press

Jennifer Lopez cancels seven tour dates

Frame de la serie 'Fauda'. Lior Raz, protagonista de la serie.

Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks against Israel will be the focus of the fifth season of 'Fauda'

Neil Young durante un concierto | Wikimedia Commons

Neil Young changes his mind and announces his music will return to Spotify after trying to boycott Joe Rogan

Estatuillas de los premios Óscar listas para ser grabadas y entregadas durante la 96ª edición de la gala de los Oscars que tuvo lugar el domingo, 10 de marzo de 2024 en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.

The Oscars earns highest rating since the pandemic with 19.5 million viewers