Live elections: Mexico elects its future president

Claudia Sheinbaum, representative of the ruling party, and Xóchitl Gálvez, leader of the opposition, stand out as the main contenders to succeed the current president.

This Sunday, Mexico is experiencing an unprecedented election day, with more than 98 million people summoned to the polls to renew more than 20,000 public positions. Among the most prominent figures in this race are two women who emerge as clear favorites to reach the presidency, marking a milestone in the country's political history.

The two leading presidential candidates are Claudia Sheinbaum, former head of government of Mexico City between 2018-2024, and former senator and opposition leader Xóchitl Gálvez. Both have the possibility of becoming the first woman to become president of the country.

This electoral process is emerging as a crucial moment to evaluate the current management of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) and his party, the National Regeneration Movement (Morena). Voters will have to decide if they support Sheinbaum, who represents the continuity of the socialist policies implemented by AMLO, or if they prefer to opt for Gálvez, who offers a clear and forceful alternative to the country's current direction.

On the other hand, the third candidate in dispute is Jorge Álvarez Máynez, who represents the Citizen Movement (MC) and seeks to position himself as a different option to the López Obrador government and the traditional opposition parties.

The development of election day

Election day came to a close in approximately twenty states at 6 p.m.

Complaints were reported in Chiapas of alleged harassment by unknown persons breaking into polling stations and instructing voters who to vote for and offering money.

Ciudadanos denuncian que en la #Casilla131 de #Berriozábal #Chiapas desconocidos instruyen a los votantes por quien votar. Ofrecen 200 pesos ante la mirada de los funcionarios de casilla. #EleccionesMéxico2024 pic.twitter.com/jsJ5PlVS33 — Gabriela Coutiño (@GabyCoutino) June 2, 2024



Shootings were reported at polling stations in the central Mexican state of Puebla, where at least two people were killed. As a result of these incidents, the authorities were forced to temporarily suspend voting at polling stations in the municipalities of Tlapanalá and Coyomeapan.

ÚLTIMA HORA | Dos muertos en el centro de México por tiroteos en puntos de votación https://t.co/GClxR4398r pic.twitter.com/ayTT7fgnuT — AlbertoRodNews (@AlbertoRodNews) June 2, 2024



Several officials serving as general representatives in the electoral process in Veracruz, Mexico, were detained during the electoral process.

#EleccionesMexico | Varios funcionarios Representantes Generales han sido detenidos durante el proceso electoral en Veracruz, México, esta tarde. La situación está siendo monitoreada por el Instituto Nacional Electoral y la Guardia Nacional de México pic.twitter.com/sGk7Ed6NoD — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) June 2, 2024

Journalist Eduardo Menoni reported that an attempted vandalism was recorded at a polling station located in a school in Querétaro. Two individuals attempted to disrupt the process, but their attempt was thwarted when they were run over and fled the scene.

🚨| BREAKING NEWS: Two subjects tried to vandalize a polling station in a school in Querétaro, during the presidential elections in Mexico, but they were run over and fled the scene in fear. 🇲🇽 Mexicans are defending their democracy without fear. 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/18unExnonT — Eduardo Menoni (@eduardomenoni) June 2, 2024

Mexico's conservative leader, Eduardo Verástegui, announced that he exercised his right to vote.

Mission accomplished, family.

Those of us who voted consistently, our conscience won.

Long live Mexico! 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/uSQ1n9cF3k — Eduardo Verástegui (@EVerastegui) June 2, 2024

Citizens reported problems with the lack of ballots throughout the day in Mexico City.

#EleccionesMéxico | Ciudadanos informan que se acabaron las boletas en uno de los centros de votación de la Ciudad de México. @Oscarelblue conversa con uno de los encargados de las casetas#Elige2024#Mexico pic.twitter.com/8pHJul4zsS — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) June 2, 2024

Voz Media was present in Mexico to report on the electoral process.

#EleccionesMéxico | @oscardelblue conversa con varios ciudadanos mexicanos en los centros de votación de la Ciudad de México. Muchos de ellos llevan hasta 5 horas esperando, y aún no han podido votar#Elige2024#Mexico pic.twitter.com/e9Muv0j1BP — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) June 2, 2024

The Mexican Consulate in Houston experienced long lines to vote in these elections.

#EleccionesMexico | Se reportan extensas filas en el Consulado de México en Houston para votar en las elecciones presidenciales este 2 de junio 🎥: @juanguevaratv pic.twitter.com/XrOzvVBkGp — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) June 2, 2024

At 12 p.m., the Instituto Nacional Electoral (INE) reported that only 87% of polling stations nationwide were open, and at 1 p.m., eight thousand polling stations had yet to be opened.

📍🗳Según datos del INE a las 12pm se habían instalado sólo el 87% de las casillas para votar en todo el país.

Al corte de la 1pm aún faltaban ocho mil casillas de instalar, es decir, poco más de seis millones de personas que aún no pueden votar. 🇲🇽@Voz_US @VozMediaUSA… — Karina Yapor (@yaporkarina) June 2, 2024

The president of Mexico came accompanied by his wife, Beatriz Gutiérrez, to cast his vote.

#IMAGE | The president of Mexico López Obrador, accompanied by his wife Beatriz Gutiérrez, attended the polls to vote pic.twitter.com/uSQ7rxnoQH — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) June 2, 2024

The opposition presidential candidate, Xóchitl Gálvez, cast her vote and proclaimed: "This is the beginning of a Mexico for all."

Karina Mariani and Víctor Beltrí address the worrying incidences of violence that have marked the electoral landscape in Mexico.

A long line stretched in front of the Mexican Consulate in New York, where Mexican citizens came to exercise their right to vote.