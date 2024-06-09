Latino Americans United to Make America Great Again

President Trump is better positioned than ever, and despite facing a political persecution orchestrated by Biden, voters know that President Trump is the best man for the job.

The Latino vote will be decisive in this year’s elections, and it is an irrefutable fact that a significant percentage of voters of Latino origin have been changing from Democrats to Republicans, because they got tired of being taken for granted and they were made promises that were never kept, and because they realized that they align much more with the principles and values of the Republican Party, in what has to do with family, freedom, patriotism, economic model, faith and education of our children. The proportion of Latino voters in crucial states will be decisive in the outcome of the 2024 electoral process and will contribute significantly to define which of the two parties will win the White House and the majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

This cycle, the RNC is continuing to engage with the Latino American community and gladly welcome new members into our party of opportunity. President Donald J. Trump wishes to see the Latino American diverse community standing together, reaching for their American Dream under the glorious flag of the United States of America.

The Republican Party has a long history of making in-roads with the Latino community and Republican Latino American leaders breaking down barriers. Recently, in 2022, Latino American Republican candidates, including Juan Ciscomani (AZ-06), Anna Paulina Luna (FL-13), Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05), and Monica De La Cruz (TX-15), won seats in races across the country. In that cycle, Republicans won the majority of the Latino vote in Florida, including 70% of Latinos in Miami-Dade County, in a historic and landslide election. Governor DeSantis won the vote of 58% of Latinos throughout the state of Florida in 2022, and Senator Rubio won with 56% of Florida Latinos in the midterm elections.

Latino Americans are being left behind in Biden’s economy, burdened with higher prices, soaring interest rates, and lower wages. With President Trump, the Latino American community saw a record low unemployment rate, record high homeownership, and record low poverty, while under Biden, median household income among Latinos remains below pre-pandemic levels. Inflation-adjusted median usual weekly earnings for Latino Americans are now lower than when Biden first took office.

Inflation and the way that the Biden and the Democrats' economic agenda is affecting their pockets will be major issues for Latinos facing the 2024 election, as well as crime growing rates and the affordability of housing, issues on which Biden has failed miserably. 63 percent of Latino Americans disapprove of Biden’s record as president, according to a Monmouth poll. That same poll found that 73 percent of Latinos believe that the country is on the wrong track

More than ten million undocumented immigrants have crossed the border since Biden is in the White House. U.S. border communities, which are often majority-Latino, are bearing the brunt of Biden’s border crisis. With border towns overwhelmed by illegal immigrants, hospitals are increasingly unable to care for their own community. This increase in border traffic is bringing crime to our border communities, including drugs, theft, sex offenses, kidnapping, and assault. 81 percent of Latino voters are concerned about the border and a majority believe the situation at the border has gotten worse since Biden took office, according to a recent poll by The Center Square.

Latinos favor immigration policies that allow the orderly and legal entry and formalization of immigrants to the United States, and, consequently, they do not agree with the fact that more than ten million have crossed the border illegally, and will significantly delay the bureaucratic processes of those who did comply with the laws. That’s why, according to CNN, Latino voters "overwhelmingly" trust President Trump over Biden, on border security and immigration, "by a tremendous margin."

Therefore, President Trump is better positioned than ever, and despite facing a political persecution orchestrated by Biden, voters know that President Trump is the best man for the job. In fact, President Trump continues to make gains among nontraditional voters who are fed up with Biden's failures, and that enthusiasm shows up wherever President Trump goes.

The RNC and the Trump Campaign are working tirelessly spreading among Latinos across the United States our Republican messages of optimism and opportunities, showing them that the American Dream is still alive and reachable, and how the great achievements they enjoyed during the past years of Republican leadership will be coming back very soon.