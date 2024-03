Miss Lebanon, Miss Botswana and Miss Trinidad and Tobago were the finalists in the pageant held in India.

Krystyna Pyszková, the contestant from the Czech Republic, was crowned Miss World 2024 this Saturday.

In the competition, held in western India, Pyszková beat Yasmina Zaytoun from Lebanon, who came in second place, followed by Lesego Chombo from Botswana and Aché Abrahams from Trinidad and Tobago.

These were the finalists of the 71st edition of the Miss World beauty pageant.

