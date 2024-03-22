Kate Middleton announces that she has cancer

The princess of Wales said in a statement that her illness was discovered in January, just after undergoing abdominal surgery.

The princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, announced Friday that she has cancer. Through a statement shared by the British royal family, Middleton, 42, reported that her illness was discovered in January, just after she underwent abdominal surgery:

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

As Middleton explained in the video, the abdominal procedure had nothing to do with cancer. The disease was discovered right after the operation and, since then, she has tried, together with her husband, Prince William, to come to terms with the illness and, especially, to find a way to tell her children, George, Charlotte and Louis:

The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment. This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

Kate Middleton silences rumors and conspiracy theories

In addition, Kate Middleton assured that, despite starting treatment right now, she finds herself with more and more strength and, especially, feeling encouraged to continue fighting cancer: "I am well and getting stronger everyday by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," said the princess of Wales.

The news comes a month after her father-in-law, King Charles III, also announced that he has cancer. In the case of the monarch, it was a malignant cancer for which he had surgery in February, just when suspicions began that it was not just an abdominal procedure that Kate Middleton had undergone.

These rumors were exacerbated by the digitally modified image that the princess of Wales posted and that provoked even more gossip about the true state of her health, even conspiracy theories that claimed that she had died. All of them have now come to an end after Middleton assured that she has cancer, although she has to reveal the type of cancer or the stage in which it was detected.