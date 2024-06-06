Judge orders former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to report to prison by July 1

A judge on Thursday ordered former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon to report to prison no later than July 1 to begin serving his four-month sentence for contempt of Congress.

CBS explained that the decision gives "the decision and schedule gives Bannon's lawyers nearly a month to appeal the revocation of his bail to higher courts. The defense team is also planning on appealing his conviction the entire D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.”

AFP reported that Bannon, 70, one of the masterminds of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, was sentenced in October 2022 for defying a congressional subpoena but remained free while appealing his conviction.

Upon leaving the trial, the businessman assured that "he will not lose this war" and defended both Trump and the Constitution:

I only have one disappointment, and that is that the gutless members of that [Jan. 6th ] show-trial committee, didn't have the guts to come down here and testify. We may have lost a battle here today, but we're not going to lose this war. [The jury] came to their conclusion about what was put on in the in that courtroom. But listen, in the closing argument, the prosecutor missed one very important phrase, right? 'I stand with Trump and the Constitution, and I will never back off that, ever.'