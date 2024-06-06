Politics

Judge orders former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to report to prison by July 1

The 70-year-old businessman was sentenced in October 2022 for defying a congressional subpoena.

Steve Bannon
(Cordon Press)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
June 6, 2024
1 minute read

A judge on Thursday ordered former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon to report to prison no later than July 1 to begin serving his four-month sentence for contempt of Congress. 

CBS explained that the decision gives "the decision and schedule gives Bannon's lawyers nearly a month to appeal the revocation of his bail to higher courts. The defense team is also planning on appealing his conviction the entire D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.”

AFP reported that Bannon, 70, one of the masterminds of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, was sentenced in October 2022 for defying a congressional subpoena but remained free while appealing his conviction. 

Upon leaving the trial, the businessman assured that "he will not lose this war" and defended both Trump and the Constitution:

I only have one disappointment, and that is that the gutless members of that [Jan. 6th ] show-trial committee, didn't have the guts to come down here and testify. We may have lost a battle here today, but we're not going to lose this war. [The jury] came to their conclusion about what was put on in the in that courtroom. But listen, in the closing argument, the prosecutor missed one very important phrase, right? 'I stand with Trump and the Constitution, and I will never back off that, ever.'

Topics:

Recommendation

Trump intensifies the search for his VP and investigates the backgrounds of Rubio, Vance, Scott and Burgum

El Tribunal de Apelaciones de Georgia congeló indefinidamente el caso de la fiscal Willis contra Trump

The Georgia Court of Appeals indefinitely froze Prosecutor Willis' case against Trump

Donald Trump

Trump warns he may take legal action against his opponents: 'It's very possible that it's gonna have to happen to them'

Imagen de archivo del presidente Biden pronunciando un discurso en la Sala Roosevelt de la Casa Blanca en Washington, DC.

WSJ: Biden "skates" in private

Scott Wiener, during the 2022 Pride parade.

Openly gay California Democratic state lawmaker during Pride opening speech: 'The children are ours'

Border Patrol agents in Yuma guard a group of detained illegal immigrants.

Arizona voters will decide whether state or local police can detain illegal immigrants

Merrick Garland, fiscal general de Estados Unidos.

Garland warns of increased probability of a terrorist attack after October 7

Primarias en Nueva Jersey: un demócrata fuera del establishment local y un republicano “abiertamente gay” desafiarán el escaño de Bob Menéndez en el Senado

New Jersey primaries: A Democrat outside the local establishment and an 'openly gay' Republican will challenge Bob Menendez's Senate seat

Donald Trump, durante un mitin en Wisconsin. 3 de abril de 2024.

Trump promotes early voting for the presidential elections: 'We will use all appropriate tools to defeat the Democrats'